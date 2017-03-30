NoCo Hemp Expo 4 Showcases Fashion Alley & Global Hemp Village

Expo areas focus on innovative, creative applications of hemp

Loveland, CO – The NoCo Hemp Expo, the largest hemp-centric event in the United States, has announced programming details for its Fashion Alley and Global Hemp Village during this year’s event on March 30 and April 1 at The Ranch Events Complex off Interstate 25 in Loveland, Colorado.

“The rest of the world has quite a head start on the U.S. given the outdated regulations our nation still has on the cultivation and uses of hemp as a natural resource,” said NoCo Hemp Expo Founder Morris Beegle. “As we work to modernize domestic hemp legislation and policy through leaders and innovators from around the world can show us, today, the many ways hemp can be used in a profitable, sustainable way to build companies and create jobs.”

Fashion Alley is sponsored by Hempy’s, who makes “planet inherited goods,” and EnviroTextiles, providing “fabric for our future.” Hempy’s, based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, specializes in 100 percent hemp and 100 percent made-in-America products. EnviroTextiles, also based in Glenwood Springs, manufactures and imports more than 100 hemp fabrics from around the world. Fashion Alley exhibitors also include Hemptique, Vital Hemp, Recreator, Satori Movement and others.

Visitors to the NoCo Global Hemp Village can travel the world of hemp through vendors from Nepal, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, France, Croatia and Germany. The Village features innovative products and ideas from these international exhibitors, including hemp honey, soap, sneakers and more. Learn about the latest in textiles and accessories, hemp beauty products, hemp foods, along with nutritional and therapeutic applications.

For tickets to the Expo and access to the full range of programming during Friday’s Industry Day and Saturday’s public events, visit http://nocohempexpo.com/ticket-sales/.

Major sponsors of NoCo Hemp Expo 4 include CBDRx, offering vertically integrated hemp extract services to the industry; EnerHealth Botanicals, promoting health and wellness products for your body and mind, and Nature’s Love, providing quality hemp extracts and Sub Zero Extracts offering extraction technology to the industry.