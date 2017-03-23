NoCo Hemp Expo 4 Confirms Programming Details for March 31-April 1 Event

Friday Industry Day and Saturday Public Sessions cover the full scope of the hemp industry

Loveland, CO – The NoCo Hemp Expo, the largest hemp-centric event in the U.S., has announced programming details for this year’s event on March 30 and April 1 at The Ranch Events Complex off I-25 in Loveland, Colorado. A complete schedule of this year’s panels, presentations, workshops, and more, presented by some of the leading hemp experts from around the world, can be found at http://nocohempexpo.com/2017-schedule/. A complete list of presenters who will share their industry knowledge is at http://nocohempexpo.com/speakers/.

“We are excited to have so many exceptional thought-leaders this year to talk hemp, natural products, sustainability, regenerative agriculture, health and wellness, economics, and the environment — everything that hemp encapsulates,” said NoCo Hemp Expo Founder Morris Beegle.

No matter what area of the hemp industry attendees are interested in, they can choose from two full days of programming from the Let's Talk Hemp stage and in the Hemp Summit Room, the Workshop tent and the Artists and Activists tent. Each offers engaging sessions from stakeholders and innovators on the leading edge of the industrial hemp industry. Friday sessions from 10am to 6pm focus on the needs and concerns of those in the industry. The opening keynote for the Hemp Summit is former CIA Director Jim Woolsey. From 2pm to 5pm, the Cannabis Professional Advancement Series covers the latest in legal and regulatory issues. Other industry sessions include discussions on investing; supply chain; policy, legislation and regulations; processing and infrastructure; marketing and distribution; and more. Saturday the Expo opens its doors to the public from 10am to 6pm, with consumer and general public oriented sessions that include Hemp 101, hemp and the family farm, athletes and cannabinoids, veterans/family/kids and cannabis, women in hemp, and a highly entertaining keynote from hemp evangelist and author Doug Fine. Hands-on workshops include demonstrations on using hemp to build and insulate, make paper, weave, cook with, and roast and infuse coffee. For tickets to the Expo and access to the full range of programming during Friday's Industry Day and Saturday's public events, visit http://nocohempexpo.com/ticket-sales/. Major sponsors of NoCo Hemp Expo 4 include CBDRx, offering vertically integrated hemp extract services to the industry; EnerHealth, offering hemp-based supplements and nutraceuticals; and Sub Zero Extracts/Nature's Love, offering extraction technology to the industry.