NoCo Hemp Expo 4 Announces Artists & Activists Tent, Concert and After Party Details

Thursday and Saturday night concerts bookend two full days of programming designed specifically for artists and activists

Loveland, CO – The NoCo Hemp Expo, the largest hemp-centric event in the U.S., has announced details of its opening and closing concert events, as well as programming highlights from the Bluebird Botanicals Artists & Activists Tent. Thursday night’s kickoff concert (March 30th) is at the Aggie Theater in Fort Collins. Saturday night’s (April 1st) Honor the Earth after-Expo concert is at Avogadro’s Number in Fort Collins. The Artists & Activist Tent will be part of the Expo on March 31 and April 1 at the Ranch Events Complex located off I25 in Loveland, CO.

“Particularly given the current political climate and the long-standing bias at the federal level against hemp, the involvement and passion of the public through art and activism has been and is still vital to the cause of advancing the industry,” said NoCo Hemp Expo Founder Morris Beegle. “We have more work to do, and we want to educate and involve more people, as well as recognize and celebrate the successes and accomplishments we’ve achieved to this point in time.”

The NoCo Hemp Expo 4 kickoff concert at the Aggie Theater is Thursday, March 30 at 204 S College Avenue. Doors open at 8:00 pm, with Colorado favorites Musketeer Gripweed kicking things off at 9:00 pm, followed by the adventurous, uncompromising and inspiring Marco Benevento takes the stage at 10:45 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show at ticketfly.com.

On March 31 and April 1 at the Expo arena, visit the Artists and Activists Tent sponsored by Bluebird Botanicals on Friday from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Tickets to the Expo and access to the Artists & Activists Tent, can be found online at nocohempexpo.com/ticket-sales/.

Friday’s Featured Segment:

2:30-5:30 pm – Cannabinoid Conversations Q&A Open Forum:

A lively discussion with industry experts on growing hemp for high cannabinoid profiles,

lab testing, pesticides, extraction processes, manufacturing methods, regulations, compliance, quality control, pricing, keeping it craft/going industrial, lobbying, legislation, and more.

Saturday Highlights:

10:00-10:15 am – Gemma Ra Star – Earth Blessing and Song

10:15-11:00 am – Marcus Ginon, RoseBud White Plume – First Nation / Water Protectors 12:00-12:30 pm – Marc Ross – Corporate Responsibility and Community Engagement 12:30-1:00 pm – Steve Hoffman – Hemp, Regenerative Agriculture and Climate Change 1:30-2:00 pm – Nikki Florio – Buds and Bees: How Hemp Helps Save Pollinators 3:30-4:00 pm – Ed Lehrburger – Biorefining the Future

Music throughout the day by Dave Beegle with special guests including Aviva Vuvuzela.

Saturday night’s Honor the Earth Post-Expo Concert is at Avogadro’s Number from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am. Colony Funk will perform with special guests, including Aviva Vuvuzela from Aviva and the Flying Penguins. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets for the after-Expo concert can be found at avogadros.com.

Major sponsors of NoCo Hemp Expo 4 include CBDRx, offering vertically integrated hemp extract services to the industry; EnerHealth, offering hemp-based supplements and nutraceuticals; and Sub Zero Extracts/Nature's Love, offering extraction technology to the industry.