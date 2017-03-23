Odell Brewing to host kick-off party for ACT Human Rights Film Festival

Odell Brewing will host a kick-off and release party for the ACT Human Rights Film Festival Tuesday, March 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m at their taproom. The brewery has even created a special brew named 2017 Screening Session IPA, created exclusively for this film festival.

The party will offer chances to win festival tickets and t-shirts, and there will be free food, live music, a virtual reality film demo and the announcement of who the festival’s closing guest will be, according to the festival’s website.

This film festival was organized by the media and visual culture section of the Department of Communication Studies at Colorado State University. According to a press release, the weeklong festival will feature the most critically-acclaimed and recently released international documentary films about important social topics such as women’s rights, war and genocide, immigration, LGBTQ rights and race and class issues in America.

These films are not usually shown in wide release and will feature five films that will make their first premier here in Colorado at the festival. In addition to viewing documentaries, festival-goers will have the chance to interact with directors and film subjects during post-screening discussion sessions with people including Razia Jan, a founder of one of the first Afghanistan schools for girls, and Johanna Schwartz, director of "They Will Have to Kill Us First," a film about musicians in Mali in the wake of a jihadist takeover and subsequent music ban. This film festival will be held April 14-21 and will close with the Oscar-nominated documentary "I Am Not Your Negro." More information can be found at www.actfilmfest.org