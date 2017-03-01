Netflix and Chill: March Netflix picks

Netflix is on top of their game. It has been constantly releasing the best picks in movies and television — almost too many to keep track of. Thankfully, I have combed through the bounty and selected a few of my favorite shows and films from the past month and want to recommend them to you:

“American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson” — This show floored me. Admittedly, before watching this show, I only knew that O.J. Simpson drove a white Bronco and killed his ex-wife, yet I was not familiar with the logistics of his messy, outrageous trial and the details of all the major players involved. This ten-episode series is phenomenal. There is a careful attention to detail and the show leaves you with plot twists at every turn, only to remind you that yes, this really happened. Who knew something as mundane as a trial could be so gripping? It was, indeed, “the trial of the century.”

“Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party” — This gem was a rare find, and was suggested to me by my friend. This film follows the day in the life of Henry Gamble on his 17th birthday and the pool party that ensues. Henry’s father is a pastor, and thus Henry’s life and the life of his friends and peers are deep in the trenches of Christianity. Henry is gay, and, during the course of his birthday party, he emotionally explores this side of himself that he had previously repressed. I have never seen a film as real and raw as this one, and the characters will remind you of people you have known or know. It deals with a heavy subject matter in the backdrop of a lighthearted pool party, and this juxtaposition is compelling.

“Gilmore Girls” — For those of you who have been loyal followers of this show for years, I finally get it. I am deeply sorry that I dismissed this show as pointless and monotonous before I had actually watched an episode. When I was overseas last semester, the U.K.’s Netflix did not have “Grey’s Anatomy,” so instead, I turned to a different lengthy series with a similar dedicated fan base. “Gilmore Girls” is lovely and sweeps you away to a land where things are simple, the scenery is like a painting and the townspeople are friendly. I get it now, I really do.

“It’s a Boy Girl Thing” — This is the cheaper man’s “Freaky Friday.” A boy and a girl — who are enemies, of course — are cursed and inhabit each other’s bodies. They then try to ruin each other’s lives, and predictably, love occurs. This is a lighthearted and entertaining pick for if you want to watch something easy and simple. Bonus: the 2006 music, outfits and culture is amusing.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” — Cute, smart and endearing, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is your classic romantic comedy staple with stars Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson setting the stage. She is seeing how long it takes the man she’s dating to break up with her, due to her purposeful antics to annoy him, and he made a bet with his friends that he could make her fall in love with him in ten days. A rom-com classic for sure.