My Journey to the Abandoned Atlanta Prison Farm

Over winter break, a friend and I decided to explore around the city of Atlanta, my home town, to see if we could find any old and abandoned things that the public may have forgotten are there. Atlanta, having lots of history and old structures, made our search fairly easy. There are many places around the city that are indeed abandoned.

One place that struck our attention was a place called the Atlanta Prison Farm. Basically, this structure is an old, abandoned prison that is far in the woods just south of downtown.

Of course, a little research had to be done before we could just walk right up in this place; after all, it was a prison. We discovered that this prison had been in operation from 1945 up until about 1995, when it was shut down.