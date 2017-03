Manic Focus, along with Lucid Vision, TwoScoopS and Beyond Existence performed at the Aggie Theater on Feb. 25, 2017. At the beginning, the venue was only warming up, but towards to end, the place was packed and the music was echoing through the room.

Manic Focus played on Feb. 25, 2017 at Aggie Theater. Artist known as "Mr. Crumbs" details his painting as the live music is playing. Beyond Existence started the night off by performing. Coming out with his guitar as the next performer was TwoScoopS. TwoScoopS joins the crowd and gets the place more pumped for the concert. The headliner came on, Manic Focus, and the crowd goes crazy. Manic Focus getting more lights involved for his show. People danced around with LED lights to add more color and light to the venue.