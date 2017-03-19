Man arrested for human trafficking following two-year investigation

A man was arrested March 8 after a two-year investigation of human trafficking, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Durrell Bumphus was booked into Larimer County Jail on several charges related to human trafficking allegations after the investigation by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division, the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force in Denver.

Deputies contacted two women at a hotel on East Mulberry Street in January 2015 after receiving information from the Safe Streets Task Force. The investigation determined that the two women, one an adult and one a 16-year-old, were being trafficked by Bumphus, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Bumphus is currently being held in the Larimer County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

The allegations against Bumphus are:

Human Trafficking of a Minor for Sexual Servitude (Felony 3) – 1 Count

Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude (Felony 3) – 1 Count

Pimping (Felony 3) – 1 Count

Pimping of a Child (Felony 3) – 1 Count

Pandering of a Child – Arranging Prostitution (Felony 3) – 1 Count

Procurement of a Child (Felony 3) – 1 Count

Habitual Criminal x 4 Counts

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any further information at this time.

