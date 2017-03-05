Living the Alternative: The best spring break trips in Colorado

For those not lucky enough to take week long cruises in the Caribbean during their spring break there are plenty of alternatives for those staying in Colorado that provide fun for cheap.

1. Glenwood Hot Springs

The world’s largest mineral hot springs is nestled in between The Rockies and provides a quick getaway capable of full rejuvenation that every college kid needs. Sit in the pool at night time for a really cool experience and watch the steam rise or check out Glenwood Springs Canyon Brew Pub for some tasty eats and some custom drafts.

2. Winter Park

If you like to shred the slopes more than the waves then one of the best mountains in Colorado is the Winter Park/Mary Jane. The secret of the Winter Park Resort is that you get the best quality and less people. It gives you the hometown Colorado feel that resorts like Keystone and Aspen don’t necessarily have because of their overcrowding.

3. A Day in Denver

What can’t you do in Denver? From shopping to sightseeing Denver has it all. Check out The Brown Palace for afternoon tea if you want to feel classy or see a production at the Buell Theatre and stroll the 16th street mall. There are plenty of options and regardless of what your budget is Denver is a probable option for anybody.

4. Estes Park

Sure, Estes Park can be a little touristy, but if you push past the façade of the town and witness the unique activities that Estes has to offer it is a really cool place to visit. Estes is not only home to Rocky Mountain National Park, but offers scenic views and an experience in the classic Stanley Hotel is sure to make your spring break stand out.

5. Colorado Springs

For those who don’t travel to the other far side of Colorado, you are missing out. Colorado Springs is one of those cities that are good for a day trip or a weekend. The Garden of the Gods is a distinctive place to hike and visit, but a tour of the wolf sanctuary in Manitou offers a weird and cool way to be closer with a wild animal.

Spring Break does not always have to entail expensive planned trips, but it is still fun to get out and go somewhere that is not a usual hangout.