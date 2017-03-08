Letter: ‘A Day Without a Woman’ is pointless and ridiculous

Editor’s Note: The views expressed in the following letter to the editor are those of the writer only and do not necessarily represent the views of the Collegian or its editorial board.

By Emily Faulkner, senior, Biological Science

Just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be another nauseating protest led by misguided liberals, feminists around the USA surprise us all with the “A Day Without A Woman” demonstration. Yes, that is right; feminists are going to take a day off of work to show the world that without women, this world would come crumbling down. I find it funny though, that every day out of the year feminists want to be just like men and will lose their minds if they aren’t equal to men in every aspect (yes, this includes having the option to not shave their armpits without being stigmatized). Yet, these “women” now want a day dedicated to them to show the world just how outstanding they are how essential they are to the workforce.

This is all based on the myth that women get paid less than men for doing the same job. But according to facts (yes, facts not feelings) the gender wage gap is a load of crap. Let me explain; feminists make bogus claims that a woman gets paid .77 cents per dollar that a man makes. First off, where does this number come from? It comes from dividing the median earnings of all full-time working women over that of men. But what this calculation doesn’t do is include the actual job, position in the job, hours worked every week or educational background, according to American Enterprise Institute scholar Christina Hoff Sommers.

Once the choices that men and women make are actually accounted for, the “wage gap” drops to 6.6 cents, according to the American Association of University Women (which, shocker, is a feminist organization).

According to a list assembled by Georgetown University 4 out of 5 of the best paying majors are occupied by mostly men and 4 of the 5 lowest paying majors are occupied by none other than women. Here are the specifics:

Best-paying majors:

#1- Petroleum Engineering: 87% male

#2- Pharmaceutical Sciences: 48% male

#3- Mathematics and Computer Science: 67% male

#4- Aerospace Engineering: 88% male

#5- Chemical Engineering: 72% male

Worst-paying majors:

#1- Counseling and Psychology: 74% female

#2- Early Childhood Education: 97% female

#3- Theology and Religious Vocations: 66% male

#4- Human Services and Community Organization: 81% female

#5- Social Work: 88% female

So in case anyone is unaware of how college works, each individual chooses which major and career path they pursue, fully aware of average incomes of each profession. No one forces a student to study counseling over petroleum engineering. It is pretty obvious that the lefty feminists are really bad at telling the truth concerning women in the work place and further promoting their man-hating agenda.

Now that we have established that this “A Day Without Women” demonstration is utterly pointless because it is protesting something that does not exist, I want to ask a pressing question: Does this protest allow those who identify as women to take the day off of work and stand in solidarity for a made-up problem? If not, then they are being really exclusive.

Additionally, take a second to think about how privileged women are to even be able to take a day off. When the day without immigrants took place, tons of people were fired. Life for women is so good here that women across the country can just not do their jobs and get supported for doing it.

Women are marching across the country in order to be respected. However, they are doing something completely disrespectful to the rest of society. How is doing something disrespectful going to earn them respect?

As a final thought, I propose “A Day Without A Man” demonstration so we can even the playing field. Can you imagine how crazy that would make the feminists?

