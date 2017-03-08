Larimer County Department of Natural Resources announces guided hikes for March

The recent warm weather has given Fort Collins residents a taste of summer and we are definitely taking advantage of it. Already Horsetooth, Lory State Park and surrounding parks are filled with adventure-goers eager for the change of season. The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources has played into that by announcing a series of guided hikes and events throughout March.

According to a press release Larimer County Department of Natural Resources will be hosting five different hikes and events to get people excited to be active in the warmer weather.

Thursday, March 9, 7 – 8:30 p.m. “The Secret Lives of Owls”, Old Town Library in Fort Collins. Come interact with a live owl and learn more about these elusive creatures from a special guest speaker from the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program. This event is free to the public and requires no registration.

Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., and March 18, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. “Big Birds of River Bluffs Open Space” Registration is required to join in on this two-hour bird watching program. Join naturalist Carl at the River Bluffs Open Space to watch amazing birds in their natural habitat in the Cache la Poudre corridor.

Sunday, March 12, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. “Moon Over My Open Space” This one is for the night owls. Join hike leaders on a moonlit walk at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. On this easy two-hour hike you can learn about owls and other nocturnal creatures. It is free to the public, but registration is required.

Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space parking lot and view the amazing night sky up close! Telescopes will be provided to view stars, planets, galaxies and other mysteries of space. It is free to the public, but registration is required.

These events are a good way to get to know your state parks and all the amazing people and animals that make them up. Make sure to dress for the weather and bring plenty of water for these events. You can visit offero.larimer.org to view and sign up for the guided hikes and programs.

Collegian reporter Sarah Ehrlich can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @SarahEhrlich96.