Hundreds attend Denver Trump rally amidst protesters

DENVER – Masked protesters in all black uniforms chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” as supporters of President Donald Trump chanted, “Take your masks off” at the March 4 Trump rally on Saturday in Denver.

The rally, one of nearly 50 rallies occurring across the nation, drew a crowd of over 300 supporters and around 100 protesters.

Around 300 people turned out for the March 4 Trump event in Denver, including nearly 100 protestors against the event. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

While organizers of the original March 4 Trump rally called for supporters to host local rallies, the media platform, It’s Going Down, urged protesters across the nation to attend to show their opposition.

Protesters stood across the street from the State Capitol at the start of the rally, then crossed the street after the first two speakers finished. Supporters of President Trump shouted at the protestors’ chants.

Participants of the March 4 Trump rally shout at anti-Trump protesters who showed up to the event. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

Around 50 Denver Police officers and Colorado State Patrol members separated the protesters, who stood behind police tape, from the rally.

Protesters continued to chant incantations, such as, “No Trump, no Pence. Community self-defense,” and “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” throughout the duration of the rally.

As the rally ended and supporters of President Trump left, protesters ran after cars waving President Trump’s campaign flags.

A group of a dozen protesters also ran after a supporter escorted by police. Police informed one protester, who apparently got too close to the supporter, that she would go to jail for harassment if she attempted to get closer to the supporter again.

Protesters also burned Russian flags with “Trump” written on them and ripped an American flag in half.

Protesters to the Trump rally in Denver burn a flag illustrating Trumps alleged ties with Russia in opposition to the event. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
A group of protesters to the Trump rally in Denver rip an American flag apart in opposition to the event. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

Though protesters did not cross the police line, some ripped the police tape in half while other unmasked protesters walked around the State Capitol through the rally.

A 27-year-old protester by the name of Hanah went around the police tape to deliver a note to the supporters and the police before she was escorted back over the police line.

Per Hanah, her note read, “We love your country as you do. Dissent is patriotic. Respectfully, Hanah.”

While some participants of the rally shouted back at the protestors, U.S. veteran and supporter of President Trump, Chuck H., urged participants to turn their backs on the protestors.

Chuck H. urges those attending the Trump rally to "turn your back" to those protesting the event to avoid conflict. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

“Don’t make them the story,” he said to supporters. “Make (the rally) the story.”

Community members and state representatives continued to speak at the rally over the chants of the protesters.

Patrick Skorjanec of Gays for Trump said the name of the organization is a direct response to the Democrats’ tactics.

Patrick Sjorjaneck speaks at the March 4 Trump on behalf of Gays for Trump. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

“Democrats like to use fear-mongering and identity politics to scare voters into supporting them,” Skorjanec said. “This is why we call ourselves ‘Gays for Trump.’ It is a direct response to Democrats’ identity politics.”

Skorjanec said he supports President Trump for his plans to focus on America.

“Even though we use the title, ‘Gays for Trump,’ we are Americans first,” Skorjanec said, “And, like Mr. Trump says, he is going to take care of all Americans first.”

Araceli Cortez, a recent graduate of Everest College, said she attended President Trump’s Colorado campaign rallies and will continue to attend rallies that support him.

“Anything that has to do with my president, I’m going to go and support it,” Cortez said. “He doesn’t just need our vote, he needs our support for the four years he’s in office.”

Casper Stockham, the co-founder of the at-risk youth program Project Purpose, said Republicans need to stop defending their beliefs because their candidate won.

“For years, Republicans have been on the defense,” Stockham said. “We need to be on the offense. Last I checked, we won.”

Skorjanec also urged supporters to continue to voice their beliefs.

“My call to action is this: engage in open dialogue and discourse. Show people that it is not only okay to think for themselves, but it is an American virtue,” Skorjanec said. “You are allowed to have your own thoughts and ideas, and here’s the kicker: it’s okay to respectfully disagree.”

