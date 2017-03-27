How to vote in Fort Collins’ city election

City elections are quickly approaching and ballots are in the mail. The regular municipal election will take place on April 4.

Citizens will elect a new mayor and representatives for voters in Districts 1, 3 and 5. Voters will also make decisions on four different policy issues.

All elections are non-partisan and candidates must run on issue-based platforms rather than with a party.

Voters who have previously registered for the 2016 presidential election can vote for the current city election. Those who are unregistered and over the age of 18 may register to vote online with a valid form of identification.

Since the election is taking place entirely through mail-in ballots, there are no polling centers, with the exception of one on-site polling place within the City Clerk’s Office.

Although it is too late to mail ballots in for them to be counted, voters can drop off ballots at the following locations:

City Clerk’s Office, located at 300 LaPorte Ave. during normal business hours

Fort Collins Police Services, located at 2221 South Timberline Road, accessible 24 hours a day in the building entryway until 7 p.m. on Election Day

Larimer County Citizen Information Center, located at 200 West Oak St. during normal business hours 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until 7 p.m. on Election Day

Northside Aztlan Community Center, located at 112 East Willow St., inside the East entrance during normal Center hours

Senior Center, located at 1200 Raintree Drive, inside main entrance to the left, accessible during normal facility hours, open until 7 p.m. on Election Day

South Transit Center, located at 4915 Fossil Boulevard (outside near ticket vending machine), accessible 24 hours a day until 7 p.m. on Election Day

All ballots must be returned to the City Clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Five candidates are running for the position of mayor while each district has two different candidates.

Mayoral candidates

Kwon Atlas is a banker with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Colorado State University. His prioritized issues include affordable housing, effective transportation and the promotion of small businesses. To further explore Atlas’s platform, visit www.votewkonatlas.com.

Elizabeth Hudetz is a retired teacher with a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s degree in education. Her priorities are sustainability within the community, upholding Fort Collins’ Climate Action Plan and improving the quality of life of citizens. To further explore Hudetz’s platform, visit www.elizabeth4mayorfortcollins.nationbuilder.com.

Michael Pruznick is a small business older with a bachelor’s degree in computer science along with some graduate work. His platform emphasizes having the community work together to solve problems and improving transportation as Fort Collins expands. To further explore Pruznick’s platform, visit www.vote.pruz.org/2017-mayor.

Wade Troxell is seeking reelection for his second term as mayor. The incumbent is an associate professor and associate department head for mechanical engineering at CSU. He received a bachelor’s degree in engineering along with master’s and doctorate degrees in mechanical engineering. His priorities include expanding Interstate 25, prioritizing broadband service and reshaping Fort Collins’ City Plan. To further explore Troxell’s platform, visit www.voteforwade.org.

District 1 representative candidates

Nate Budd is an associate director of development for CSU’s College of Engineering. He holds a bachelor’s degree in natural resources. His priorities include affordable housing and the growth of local businesses. To further explore Budd’s platform, visit www.votenatebudd.com.

Bob Overbeck, a 54-year-old former commodities floor trader, is seeking re-election for his second term. He holds an associate degree in business. His priorities include policing within the community, providing affordable housing and improving the quality of life for Fort Collins citizens. To further explore Overbeck’s platform, visit www.boboverbeck.com

District 3 representative candidates

Gordon Coombes is a small business owner who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration. His priorities include improving the local economy, quality of life and public safety. To further explore Coombe’s platform, visit www.coombes4council.com.

Ken Summers is a government worker/nonprofit consult with a bachelor’s degree in business education and a master’s in nonprofit management. His priorities revolve around supporting local businesses and environmental stewardship. To further explore Summer’s platform, visit www.kensummers.us.

District 5 representative candidates

Ross Cunniff is an engineering manager and is seeking reelection for his second term. He received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science. His priorities include improving the public’s quality of life, diversifying city revenue and providing open data access. To further explore Cunniff’s platform, visit www.ross4council.com.

Duane Hansen is a courtesy manager at State Student Housing with a bachelor’s degree in political science from CSU. His priorities include promoting community engagement, providing affordable housing and improving transportation. To further explore Hansen’s platform, visit www.duanehansen.com.

The ballot also includes four different amendments for the city charter: moving the date for certifying election results, cancellation of city council meetings due to unforeseen circumstances, prohibiting the sale of property or services to the city by city officers and appointing additional judges to the municipal court.

More information about Fort Collins’ city election, including the ability to check a ballot’s status, can be found at: www.fcgov.com/cityclerk/elections2017apr.php

