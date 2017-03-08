Options for CSU students who are salad-hating vegetarians

If you are about the veggie lifestyle you may find yourself struggling in a restaurant, trying to find a vegetarian option among pages and pages of beefy menu items. In many instances you probably have to create your own kind of meal by ordering a plethora of side dishes and being the person who uses way too many tiny plates.

On the rare occasion that you do actually find a meatless option, it is likely that the item also features a whole-wheat bun or a gluten-free tortilla made for those kinds of people who do yoga at the crack of dawn and eat 12 bananas a day. If you are anything like me, a normal human who enjoys sleeping in until the very last minute and uses bananas only as a mechanism to eat as much peanut butter as possible, then you probably chose vegetarianism because animals and the environment are dope and not because you want abs.

For those who fall under this category, here is a short list of junky vegetarian food I have found accessible to the average Colorado State University student because salad is nasty and leaves are not food:

Fat Shack

That is right. You can eat delicious junk food with your meat-eating friends at 3 in the morning without getting food-envy over their sandwich that includes mac and cheese, mozzarella sticks and some sort of fried chicken. You may or may not confuse the cashier with your odd request, but it is possible to order one of their signature burgers without the meat and instead request fried zucchini as a patty alternative. While this may sound like it is on the verge of being slightly healthy, this customized sandwich goes great with copious amounts of ranch and will certainly hit the spot after a night of bad decisions at The Rec Room.

Bad Daddy’s Black Bean Burger

If you love yourself, treat yourself to a Bad Daddy’s black bean burger. It is not the most affordable place to go for college student, but for special occasions I assure you that it is entirely worth it. It is one of those burger places where you can customize your own burger toppings, including fried mozzarella cheese, a fried egg and chipotle ranch. You also actually have the option of a whole-wheat bun instead of it being thrust upon you. You are given a variety of different buns to choose from, including buttery Texas toast. Even with such a good entree, the sides are also pretty sweet and include tater tots and sweet potato fries that will make your little veggie heart sing.

Corbett Burritos Aided by Parmalee

The angel humans at Corbett dining hall work so hard to provide vegetarian options for first year students who are not about that dead animal life. Bless their souls, but the vegetarian food they make is just entirely too healthy to be continually consumed by humans who are on the brink of their next meltdown over the 16 exams and 43 papers they have coming up in the next week.

For veggie first years, the trick to avoiding the vegetables is to steer towards the burrito bar. Not only can the beans there give you the protein that every meat eater in the entire world has told you over and over again that you are missing out on and will certainly die due to the lack of, you can easily make your burrito super dank.

Simply go over to Parmalee dining hall before creating your burrito and check to see if there are onion rings. If there are, get a plate and acquire a mound of them. Go back to Corbett and ask the beautiful burrito maker behind the counter if they will put the crispy onions into your taco or burrito. Add ranch, thank me later.

Collegian reporter Miranda Moses can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @mirandasrad.