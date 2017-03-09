Heavy-metal band Red Fang to perform at Aggie Theatre Friday

Aggie Theatre has a killer lineup this month including metal band Red Fang who will grace the stage Friday. The band is touring in light of their new album “Only Ghosts” that came out late last year.

Red Fang is comprised of guitarist and vocalist Bryan Giles, bassist and vocalist Aaron Beam, lead guitarist David Sullivan and drummer John Sherman.

Hailing from the Portland, Oregon, metal scene, Red Fang has been touring vigorously all over the world since they began in 2005.

Initially influenced by Led Zeppelin and Metallica, once the band got together, Beam turned to bands such as Nirvana and Soundgarden.

Beam said before he started playing bass, he played a variety of instruments.

“I started as a kid playing piano,” Beam said. “I was the strange kid that actually requested piano lessons from my parents in third or fourth grade. Then I picked up the saxophone in fifth grade and started playing guitar when I was 15. I started playing bass once I moved to Portland.”

According to Beam, Red Fang was putting out self-released EP’s and touring before they released their first album “Red Fang” in 2008 on Wäntage. Shortly after their self-titled debut, they signed to Sargent House and then switched to Relapse where they remain to this day.

Beam said the songwriting process is a collaborate effort among the band.

“For actually finishing songs, it’s definitively collaborative,” Beam said. “Bryan is the most prolific as far as shitting out riffs, and then we all massage them until we can turn them into songs.”

Red Fang is no stranger to Fort Collins. Beam said he went to junior high and high school in Fort Collins. The first time he played at Aggie Theatre was with his high school band in the summer of 1991. Since then, Red Fang has played at various venues in Denver.

“The first time playing back in Denver felt special to me,” Beam said. “To come back to Colorado to be able to play shows for more than just my dad and friends. Even though it’s been so long since I’ve lived in Fort Collins, I still have friends there, and it still has that feeling of home.”

Red Fang is well known for their creative and hilarious music videos directed by Whitey McConnaughy. The video for “The Meadows” is a montage of close-up shots of the band viciously devouring steak and seafood at a classy restaurant.

“We ate way more than we should have,” Beam said. “I actually wasn’t really eating meat at the time, but the steak was so good I couldn’t bring myself to spit it out. I felt real weird afterward.”

In Jan. 2014, Red Fang had the opportunity to play on The Late Show with David Letterman.

“My reaction was to not even believe it,” Beam said. “(Letterman) is obviously important to the history of late night talk shows and one of my favorite late night hosts. To have the opportunity to play on his show before he retired is hard for me to believe sometimes.”

Joshua Leasure, one of Red Fang’s biggest fans, has seen Red Fang play seven times including in Fort Collins, Denver and in the intimate setting of someone’s backyard at an unofficial show during South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

“Their show is energetic and heavy with lots of satisfying stoner riffage,” Leasure said. “They clearly enjoy being on stage and show an everyman character that makes them seem very relatable. I love Red Fang shows because to me, they’ve never stopped feeling like a great band that you discover in somebody’s backyard on a lucky day.”

Aaron Cleveringa is another Red Fang fan, but this will be his first time seeing the band perform live.

“I love the music first and foremost,” Cleveringa said. “Also, they are a band that does not take themselves to seriously; their videos are pretty awesome and non-conformist. I am very excited about the show.”

Red Fang will be playing Aggie Theatre this coming Friday, March 10 with special guests Big Jesus. The show starts at 7 p.m.

