Health and Fitness: Taking care of your body

Personal hygiene is an extremely important part of being healthy. As we get older, our beauty starts to fade. Smoking, drinking and eating bad food can have lasting effects on our bodies, and college is typically a time when students sink into unhealthy habits. The negative effects of these habits can show up on our skin and teeth, and we can end up aging ourselves even faster. There are many ways to take care of your skin and teeth, and I have tried two new products: Frank Body scrub and charcoal toothpaste.

Frank Body is a company in Australia that makes vegan skincare products that are affordable and fun to use. Their body scrub is unique because it is mainly made of coffee. The one I tried was their peppermint body scrub; it’s mainly made with roasted and ground robusta and green coffee beans, peppermint oil, olive oil and aloe vera. The purpose of the body scrub is to retain skin elasticity and get rid of dead skin.

Ordering the product is a lot of fun. Frank Body is “only tested on babes” and “Frank” wants nothing more than to come home with you. Right when you get to the homepage, Frank Body says, “You’ve come to the right place, babe. I do the dirty work, so you can enjoy nothing but(t) smooth times.” This company is all about boosting your self-esteem and leaving you with a happy glow, and an exceptionally messy bathtub.

Taking care of your skin is important because it’s a lifelong process. Skin sheds itself daily, so a continuous skin regimen can make a big difference. If your skin feels healthy, chances are you will feel happy and your daily mentality will change.

The next beauty regimen I tried was charcoal toothpaste. Charcoal toothpaste has become a recent beauty trend, and I wanted to see if it actually worked. I didn’t believe that charcoal actually worked because if this were the ticket to whitened teeth, every toothpaste company would be selling it. Some natural grocery stores sell actual charcoal toothpaste, but most people just make it themselves.

I bought my charcoal at Sprouts. It was cheap and a lot of capsules come in one bottle. If you want to try it, make sure you get activated charcoal.

The first time I tried it, I cut the capsule open, dumped all of the powder on my toothbrush and brushed my teeth for five minutes. When the five minutes was up, it was very easy to rinse out. I notice that charcoal alone is a little abrasive on the gums, so I would recommend mixing it with your normal toothpaste. I have used charcoal in my toothpaste five times, and I have noticed a gradual improvement. It has also made me feel more confident about my smile.

If you are nervous about trying charcoal toothpaste or Frank Body, do more research and think about if you have sensitive skin or sensitive gums. It’s not every day one tries charcoal and coffee as beauty boosters, but it certainly is worth a try.