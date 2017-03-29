Hassan named MW track and field athlete of the week

Colorado State’s Mostafa Hassan was named Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Men’s Athlete of the Week after a personal record-setting performance last weekend, the conference announced Tuesday.

Hassan recorded a lifetime-best 180-5 (54.99m) discus throw to win the event by over 17 feet at the Fum McGraw Invitational, the first outdoor event of the season for CSU. In addition to ranking 12th-best in CSU history for the event, Hassan’s mark sits atop the Mountain West early in the outdoor season by over 7 feet (Utah State’s David Hirschman, 173-1).

The mark set by the Cairo, Egypt native ranks 11th on the NCAA west outdoor qualifying list and ranks 21st in the country. The 180-5 mark would be long enough to qualify Hassan in any of the previous five NCAA West Preliminaries.

Hassan is the first Ram to earn weekly outdoor conference honors this season. It is his third outdoor award of his career; he also holds two indoor honors from the conference.

Hassan, the 2017 shot put national champion, is a three-time First Team All-American, a candidate for The Bowerman Award, a two-time Mountain West Student-Athlete of the Year, a three-time All-Mountain West honoree and an Academic All-Mountain West honoree.

The Colorado State track & field team will be back on the track this Saturday at the Tom Benich Invitational at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado.

