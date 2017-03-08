Hamm shines for CSU in loss to Boise State

Despite an earlier exit than Colorado State anticipated due to a 65-61 loss to Boise State, Myanne Hamm’s performance against the Broncos in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament was a noticeable bright spot for the Rams.

Hamm scored 14 points and collected three rebounds. The guard was particularly efficient from 3-point range, converting 4-of-7 attempts. Hamm’s 14 point performance is the second most she has scored in a game in her CSU career, trailing a 16 point outing against Fresno State.

Hamm also matched her career high in field goals made and 3-point field goals made in a game, hitting four a piece.

Besides significantly contributing in CSU’s most important game of the season, it’s worth noting that the majority of Hamm’s points came at crucial points of the game.

In the fourth quarter, Hamm made both 3-pointers she attempted. The first broke a 40-40 tie with 9:09 remaining in the game. The second three came when Riley Lupfer and Boise State had begun to seriously shift the momentum towards the Broncos. Hamm made a three to tie the game at 48 with 6:45 left.

“I’m really proud of Myanne (Hamm),” head coach Ryun Williams said. “I’m proud of our whole team, the way we just kept making plays. We’d get down. We’d answer. And we’d get up and Boise would answer. Myanne was a big part of that. She played with such great confidence.”

With the graduations of Elin Gustavsson and Ellen Nystrom, two of the best players in CSU history, performances similar to tonight from Hamm could be crucial for the Rams’ success.

“If you were to see Myanne game one this year, and and where you see her now, you have to be so, so proud of that young lady,” Williams said. “Her confidence just as a basketball player and as a young lady has just really, really grown. And that’s what the game of basketball can do for somebody. She’s a more confident player off the floor, as well, because of what she’s done.”

As a redshirt freshman last season, Hamm’s time on the floor was sparse. The Poudre high school graduate played in only eight games during the 2015-16 season. Within Hamm’s 38 total minutes last season, she scored 17 points for an average of 2.1 per game.

This season, Hamm has been much more involved in the Rams’ game plan. The Fort Collins native played in 30 games and earned one start during the 2016-17 regular season. Hamm went from averaging 4.8 minutes per game last season to 15.9 minutes per game this regular season.

Besides Wednesday night’s loss to Boise State in the Mountain West Tournament, Hamm scored in double-figures five other times this season. Hamm has also knocked down at least three pointers in five games not including tonight.

As the Nystrom and Gustavsson era at Colorado State comes to a close, Hamm has the opportunity to help fill their shoes.

Hamm and Colorado State will play in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament as winners of the Mountain West regular season. The location and opponent of the game is yet to be determined.

Collegian sports reporter Eddie Herz can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Eddie_Herz