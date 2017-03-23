Guide to 4/20 events

The big holiday is less than a month away!

Four-twenty lands on a Thursday this year, and maybe you already have plans to sit back, light up and watch Rick and Morty. Just in case you want to go a little bigger this year, here’s a compiled list of events that are happening:

April 20: Cheba Hut’s 19th Annual 420 Party

$4.20 nug (4” sandwich), chips and drink special. Some locations will have live music, giveaways, contests, games, and more.

- Advertisement -

April 9: GoPuff Presents the Fourth Annual Denver Stoner Awards (21+)

What: A comedy awards show celebrating the Denver marijuana community. Local comedians will be presenting awards to the best and highest stoners.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Price: $20 online/$25 at the door. 21 and up.

More info

April 14: High Holiday (420) Kickoff

What: Cannabis networking event hosted by Sensi Mag.

Where: City Hall, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Time: 8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Price: RSVP for free tickets

More info

April 19: 420 Eve on the Rocks

What: Performances by Method Man & Redman, Flatbush ZOMBiES

with Curren$y, $uicideBoy$, Futuristic, RDGLDGRN, Afroman, ProbCause

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

Time: Doors open 4:00 p.m.

Price: General admission $45 online, $50 at the door

More info

April 20: Denver 420 Rally – Civic Center Park (FREE)

What: Rapper 2Chainz to headline the 420 marijuana rally and cultural festival

Where: Civic Center Park, Denver

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Price: FREE!

More info

April 20: 420 HEAD RUSH

What: Electronic music, arts and culture festival

Where: Lincoln Station Bar, 776 Lincoln St., Denver

Time: Apr. 20, 2:00 p.m. – Apr 21, 2:00 a.m.

Price: Tickets $10 – $20

More info

April 20: LITTY LIT 420 Celebration

What: Specific details are TBA, but the event is taking place at private recreational pot club.

Where: Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club

2508 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs

Time: 4:20 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Price: $10

More info

April 20: 420 On The Block

What: A multi-venue event featuring music, art, comedy, speakers and other festivities.

Where: Multiple Locations in Denver

Time: 4:20 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Price: March Price: $33 (limited number available), April Price: $42, Day of Show: $50

More info

April 20: Denver 420 After Party

What: An after party sponsored by Club 64, 1 Blunt Radio and 710 Radio

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway, Denver

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Price: $10 – $100

More info

April 20: The Expendables – 4/20 Celebration

What: A show headlined by California surf/rock band The Expendables. Also featuring performances from RDGLDGRN and Tribal Theory.

Where: Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

Time: Doors open 7:00 PM / Show 8:00 PM

Price: $20 – $65

More info

April 20: DeadPhish Orchestra with Dead Floyd (21+)

What: Show by Grateful Dead, Phish and Pink Floyd tribute bands.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street , Denver

Time: Doors open 8:00 p.m. / Show: 9:00 p.m. 21 and over.

Price: $10 – $30

More info

April 20: Gucci Mane (16+)

What: Rapper Gucci Mane performs.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax, Denver

Time: Doors open 7:00 p.m. / Show: 8:00 p.m. Ages 16 and over.

Price: $65 online, $75 door

More info

April 20: Freaky’s 4/20 Celebration

What: 7:00 p.m. – Live comedy game show based off of Cards Against Humanity by comedy group Uncalled Four.

9:00 p.m. – performance by the Ying Yang Twins

Where: The Oriental Theater (4335 W. 44th Ave. Denver)

Price: $15 – $25

More info

April 23: Snoop Dogg / Wiz Khalifa with special guest Cypress Hill and Berner

What: Concert featuring all the above artists, presented by Merry Jane.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

Time: Doors open 6:30 p.m./Show 7:30 p.m.

Price: $64.95 online, $70 at the door

More info