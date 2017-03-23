Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Guide to 4/20 events

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Blogs, Events, Green Report

The big holiday is less than a month away!

Four-twenty lands on a Thursday this year, and maybe you already have plans to sit back, light up and watch Rick and Morty. Just in case you want to go a little bigger this year, here’s a compiled list of events that are happening:

April 20: Cheba Hut’s 19th Annual 420 Party
$4.20 nug (4” sandwich), chips and drink special. Some locations will have live music, giveaways, contests, games, and more.

April 9: GoPuff Presents the Fourth Annual Denver Stoner Awards (21+)
What: A comedy awards show celebrating the Denver marijuana community. Local comedians will be presenting awards to the best and highest stoners.
Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Price: $20 online/$25 at the door. 21 and up.
More info

April 14: High Holiday (420) Kickoff
What: Cannabis networking event hosted by Sensi Mag.
Where: City Hall, 1144 Broadway, Denver
Time: 8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Price: RSVP for free tickets
More info

April 19: 420 Eve on the Rocks
What: Performances by Method Man & Redman, Flatbush ZOMBiES
with Curren$y, $uicideBoy$, Futuristic, RDGLDGRN, Afroman, ProbCause
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
Time: Doors open 4:00 p.m.
Price: General admission $45 online, $50 at the door
More info

April 20: Denver 420 Rally – Civic Center Park (FREE)
What: Rapper 2Chainz to headline the 420 marijuana rally and cultural festival
Where: Civic Center Park, Denver
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Price: FREE!
More info

April 20: 420 HEAD RUSH
What: Electronic music, arts and culture festival
Where: Lincoln Station Bar, 776 Lincoln St., Denver
Time: Apr. 20, 2:00 p.m. – Apr 21, 2:00 a.m.
Price: Tickets $10 – $20
More info

April 20: LITTY LIT 420 Celebration
What: Specific details are TBA, but the event is taking place at private recreational pot club.
Where: Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club
2508 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs
Time: 4:20 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.
Price: $10
More info

April 20: 420 On The Block
What: A multi-venue event featuring music, art, comedy, speakers and other festivities.
Where: Multiple Locations in Denver
Time: 4:20 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Price: March Price: $33 (limited number available), April Price: $42, Day of Show: $50
More info

April 20: Denver 420 After Party
What: An after party sponsored by Club 64, 1 Blunt Radio and 710 Radio
Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway, Denver
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Price: $10 – $100
More info

April 20: The Expendables – 4/20 Celebration
What: A show headlined by California surf/rock band The Expendables. Also featuring performances from RDGLDGRN and Tribal Theory.
Where: Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
Time: Doors open 7:00 PM / Show 8:00 PM
Price: $20 – $65
More info

April 20: DeadPhish Orchestra with Dead Floyd (21+)
What: Show by Grateful Dead, Phish and Pink Floyd tribute bands.
Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street , Denver
Time: Doors open 8:00 p.m. / Show: 9:00 p.m. 21 and over.
Price: $10 – $30
More info

April 20: Gucci Mane (16+)
What: Rapper Gucci Mane performs.
Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax, Denver
Time: Doors open 7:00 p.m. / Show: 8:00 p.m. Ages 16 and over.
Price: $65 online, $75 door
More info

April 20: Freaky’s 4/20 Celebration
What: 7:00 p.m. – Live comedy game show based off of Cards Against Humanity by comedy group Uncalled Four.
9:00 p.m. – performance by the Ying Yang Twins
Where: The Oriental Theater (4335 W. 44th Ave. Denver)
Price: $15 – $25
More info

April 23: Snoop Dogg / Wiz Khalifa with special guest Cypress Hill and Berner
What: Concert featuring all the above artists, presented by Merry Jane.
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
Time: Doors open 6:30 p.m./Show 7:30 p.m.
Price: $64.95 online, $70 at the door
More info

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

