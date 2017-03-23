Guide to 4/20 events

The big holiday is less than a month away!
Four-twenty lands on a Thursday this year, and maybe you already have plans to sit back, light up and watch Rick and Morty. Just in case you want to go a little bigger this year, here’s a compiled list of events that are happening:
April 20: Cheba Hut’s 19th Annual 420 Party
$4.20 nug (4” sandwich), chips and drink special. Some locations will have live music, giveaways, contests, games, and more.
April 9: GoPuff Presents the Fourth Annual Denver Stoner Awards (21+)
What: A comedy awards show celebrating the Denver marijuana community. Local comedians will be presenting awards to the best and highest stoners.
Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Price: $20 online/$25 at the door. 21 and up.
More info
April 14: High Holiday (420) Kickoff
What: Cannabis networking event hosted by Sensi Mag.
Where: City Hall, 1144 Broadway, Denver
Time: 8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Price: RSVP for free tickets
More info
April 19: 420 Eve on the Rocks
What: Performances by Method Man & Redman, Flatbush ZOMBiES
with Curren$y, $uicideBoy$, Futuristic, RDGLDGRN, Afroman, ProbCause
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
Time: Doors open 4:00 p.m.
Price: General admission $45 online, $50 at the door
More info
April 20: Denver 420 Rally – Civic Center Park (FREE)
What: Rapper 2Chainz to headline the 420 marijuana rally and cultural festival
Where: Civic Center Park, Denver
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Price: FREE!
More info
April 20: 420 HEAD RUSH
What: Electronic music, arts and culture festival
Where: Lincoln Station Bar, 776 Lincoln St., Denver
Time: Apr. 20, 2:00 p.m. – Apr 21, 2:00 a.m.
Price: Tickets $10 – $20
More info
April 20: LITTY LIT 420 Celebration
What: Specific details are TBA, but the event is taking place at private recreational pot club.
Where: Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club
2508 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs
Time: 4:20 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.
Price: $10
More info
April 20: 420 On The Block
What: A multi-venue event featuring music, art, comedy, speakers and other festivities.
Where: Multiple Locations in Denver
Time: 4:20 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Price: March Price: $33 (limited number available), April Price: $42, Day of Show: $50
More info
April 20: Denver 420 After Party
What: An after party sponsored by Club 64, 1 Blunt Radio and 710 Radio
Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway, Denver
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Price: $10 – $100
More info
April 20: The Expendables – 4/20 Celebration
What: A show headlined by California surf/rock band The Expendables. Also featuring performances from RDGLDGRN and Tribal Theory.
Where: Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
Time: Doors open 7:00 PM / Show 8:00 PM
Price: $20 – $65
More info
April 20: DeadPhish Orchestra with Dead Floyd (21+)
What: Show by Grateful Dead, Phish and Pink Floyd tribute bands.
Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street , Denver
Time: Doors open 8:00 p.m. / Show: 9:00 p.m. 21 and over.
Price: $10 – $30
More info
April 20: Gucci Mane (16+)
What: Rapper Gucci Mane performs.
Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax, Denver
Time: Doors open 7:00 p.m. / Show: 8:00 p.m. Ages 16 and over.
Price: $65 online, $75 door
More info
April 20: Freaky’s 4/20 Celebration
What: 7:00 p.m. – Live comedy game show based off of Cards Against Humanity by comedy group Uncalled Four.
9:00 p.m. – performance by the Ying Yang Twins
Where: The Oriental Theater (4335 W. 44th Ave. Denver)
Price: $15 – $25
More info
April 23: Snoop Dogg / Wiz Khalifa with special guest Cypress Hill and Berner
What: Concert featuring all the above artists, presented by Merry Jane.
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
Time: Doors open 6:30 p.m./Show 7:30 p.m.
Price: $64.95 online, $70 at the door
More info