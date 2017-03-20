Greek organizations to fundraise with karaoke competition

Your passion for karaoke and singing could help local charities here in Larimer County. On March 21 in the LSC Theater the men of Alpha Tau Omega and the women of Kappa Kappa Gamma will host Greek Sing, a singing and karaoke competition where all proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls of Larimer County and Reading is Fundamental.

According to their website the Boys and Girls of Larimer County aims “to enable all young people, especially those who needs us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” Reading is Fundamental encourages children’s literacy through research and access to books across the world.

Grant Ely, the vice president of Alpha Tau Omega, said past events have not been as successful as they had thought and he hopes Greek Sing will bring in more people, especially now that they paired up with a larger sorority like Kappa Kappa Gamma.

“Many of us have volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club and we like to see where our funds are contributing to,” Ely said. “We are hoping this event will be extremely successful and that it will continue to be an annual event benefiting the Boys and Girls Club as well as Reading is Fundamental.”

Ely said this is a great fundraiser because people will be entertained.

“The thing I’m most excited about is the karaoke because I’m sure people will have a great time making fools of themselves,” Ely said. “I know for sure I’ll be getting up for some karaoke, most likely ‘Halo’ by Beyoncé.”

The event begins at 6 p.m. and students can participate as a team, individually or just cheer on their peers. Tickets are five dollars before the date of the show and seven dollars at the door. To register email your team name, team members, chapter affiliation (if applicable) and song choice to atodhphilanthropy@gmail.com.