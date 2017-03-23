Greek Sings raises money for charities with karaoke competition

The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority came together Tuesday night to raise money for their philanthropies. This was more than just a fundraiser though, it was a night full of karaoke and dancing.

Alpha Tau Omega member, Titamus Hubert, explained the rules of the karaoke competition and that the winners would be chosen by judges scores as well as crowd reaction.

“At the end of the night, the winner will either get letters made by Alpha Tau Omega and painted by Kappa Kappa Gamma or a $50 gift card,” Hubert said.

The night consisted of a wide array of performances. While some were better singers than others, there was no shortage of entertainment. The songs performed ranged from rap songs like "Ice, Ice Baby," "Colt 45" and "Bust a Move," to Taylor Swift and the Backstreet Boys. Other favorites were songs from "High School Musical," Justin Beiber, the Spice Girls and the throw-backs like "Stacy's Mom." There was even a brief performance of a song from "Spongebob Squarepants." Colorado State University acapella group The RAMblings even stopped by for a few quick songs to top off the night. "All proceeds will be going to Reading is Fundamental and Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County," said Emily Schmalz, a Kappa Kappa Gamma member. Reading is Fundamental is the national philanthropy of Kappa Kappa Gamma because they aim to address the illiteracy crisis in America. According Reading is Fundamental's website, they believe that "every child deserves an opportunity to own books, learn how to read and obtain the fundamental building blocks to achieve their highest potential." The Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County has a similar goal of improving education for children. Their mission is to "enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens," according to their website. In the end, Luke Goforth took third place for his performance of "Ice, Ice Baby," Sabrina Romero took second for skillfully rapping "Bust a Move" and Nick Bohn won first for his rendition of Drake's "One Dance," which was preformed with complete dance moves.