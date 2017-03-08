New book-to-movie adaptation has connection to daughter of CSU faculty

A member of the Ramily is making it big. Molly Bloom, daughter of beloved psychology professor Larry Bloom, is preparing to see her story unfold in a big way—on the big screen.

The film will adapt Bloom’s book, “Molly’s Game: From Hollywood’s Elite to Wall Street’s Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker.” The novel details the true story of Bloom’s experiences running underground poker games for celebrities, business people and other big-wigs as well as the turmoils that come with the business.

Bloom never predicted this particular life course for herself.

“Absolutely not,” Molly Bloom said. “From a young age I had very clear goals.”

Those goals included competitive skiing—a feat she achieved, being ranked third in North America for women’s moguls—and attending an Ivy League law school. Molly’s life course was changed when she decided to take a year off after getting her undergrad.

“I needed a break,” Bloom said. “I wanted to be warm and chill out.”

So, she headed to Los Angeles.

While Molly’s father also never predicted that a movie would be part of Molly’s future, he did note that from early on Molly was “strong-willed, impetuous and sensitive,” traits that all helped her grow into the achievement-oriented woman she is today, Larry Bloom said. He attributes Molly’s success to “a combination of [her] talent combined with opportunities to facilitate [her] talent, combined with encouraging [her] to achieve excellence,” he said.

Despite the story involving a bit of legal trouble that Molly gets wrapped up in, Larry is not worried about the limelight his daughter faces.

“I think she made a mistake and paid a price for that mistake and learned from that mistake, and it made her better,” Larry Bloom said.

Her family has been “unconditionally and unselfishly in [her] corner” when it comes to her book, the movie and moving on from that chapter of her life, Molly Bloom said.

The film, which does not have a release date yet, stars two-time Oscar-nominee Jessica Chastain as Molly, Idris Elba as her defense attorney and Kevin Costner as our very own Professor Larry Bloom. The movie was written by Aaron Sorkin, who is responsible for stories like “A Few Good Men,” “The Social Network” and “Moneyball.” Sorkin will also be making his directorial debut with this film.

Both Molly and Larry see the film as an opportunity for Molly to utilize the attention she is getting as a platform for her future. What exactly is on the horizon for Molly is a bit of a mystery; she has several ideas swirling around in her head. Despite not having a solid idea for her future, Molly knows she wants to try something new.

“I’m out of the box,” Molly Bloom said. “I’m not interested in going into a field that exists.”

Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay.