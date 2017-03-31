East Drive to be closed through May

East Drive will be closed from Pitkin street to Lake street starting Monday, April 3 and continuing through Saturday, May 13.

The road runs alongside the currently under-construction biology and chemistry research buildings and is being resurfaced. The sidewalk and pedestrian routes on East Drive will also be closed during this period, as well as the sidewalk on the north side of Lake Street from Center Avenue to the Mason Trail. A pedestrian and bike detour runs from Prospect along Center Avenue and beneath the Yates Building before continuing north to W. Pitkin and connecting with the Mason Trail.

An additional portion of road, the westbound lanes of Prospect between the Mason Trail and S. College Ave, will be closed until April 24.

The repairs on Prospect will improve drainage, extend the life of the road, and make the sidewalk more accessible to people with disabilities. The projects are part of a larger plan for improvements to the Fort Collins road system and will coincide with similar construction elsewhere along Prospect.

Collegian reporter Mason Force can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @masforce1.