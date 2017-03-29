CSU student hit by car, in critical condition

A Colorado State University student was struck by a car outside of Sundance Steak House & Saloon on Tuesday night. Fort Collins police were contacted around 11:30 p.m.

According to Fort Collins State Patrol, a 21-year-old male was laying in the middle of Colorado Highway 14 outside of Sundance when a 2003 Dodge Durango heading eastbound struck the pedestrian. The vehicle dragged him until it came to a complete stop. The vehicle was driven by a 19-year-old male from Greeley.

The student was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies in critical condition sustaining numerous injuries.

State patrol is currently investigating suspicions of alcohol related to the pedestrian.

The Fort Collins State Patrol encourages anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Fort Collins Troop Office at (970)-224-3027.

