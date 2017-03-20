CSU eliminated in second round of NIT by red-hot Road Runners

After the top three seeds in the quadrant were each eliminated in the opening round of the NIT, the Colorado State men’s basketball team knew that they controlled their own destiny.

With an opportunity to secure a third postseason home game, the Rams came out in front of the hometown crowd and got run off the court by California State University-Bakersfield, losing 81-63 in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.

The Rams struggled to get anything going on offense early, missing the first five field goal attempts of the game and taking a 20 point deficit into halftime. CSU would ultimately go the opening five minutes of the first half without recording a field goal, before sophomore guard Prentiss Nixon was able to break the scoreless drought by making a layup.

Contrarily, the Road Runners came out clicking. CSU-Bakersfield finished the first half 10-of-13 from beyond the arc (76.9 percent) and 18-of-33 from the field overall.

Three Road Runners would finish the first half in double-digit scoring totals, but Jaylin Airington (14) and Damiyne Durham (12) did the majority of the majority of the damage. The duo missed only one field goal attempt each, totalling a combined 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

Much like the Rams run through the Mountain West Tournament, much of the offensive weight was shouldered by Nixon and senior guard Gian Clavell.

Nixon scored seven of the team’s first eight points and finished the first half in double digits (13 points). The Illinois native has seen his numbers rise exponentially throughout the season and scored in double digits in the final three games.

Clavell closed his collegiate career with a fitting performance, leading all scorers in the game with 21 points and recorded eight rebounds.

Besides Clavell and Nixon, the Rams as a whole failed to create any sort of rhythm offensively. It took 37 minutes for a player other than Clavell or Nixon to record a second field goal, a 3-pointer from redshirt freshman guard Anthony Bonner.

Of the five starters, only three made more than one field goal in the contest, and as a whole, CSU barely shot 30 percent from the floor (34 percent).

Subsequently beating Colorado State late Monday night, the CSU-bakersfield will travel to No. 6 Texas-Arlington University Wednesday night. UT-Arlington is coming off of victories over BYU and Akron. Time and TV info have yet to be determined for wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup.

Collegian sports reporter Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.