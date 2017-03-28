COISA: Godmother to Colorado State University’s International Clubs

The Council of International Student Affairs, or COISA, is an organization tasked with taking care of and “god-mothering” all of the international clubs on our campus. This council is responsible for hosting the annual Unity Fair and other events such as their International Dance Party, International Student Talent Show and the COISA Cup. They strive to encourage students of all backgrounds to become involved in their communities as well as to learn more about the cultures represented at Colorado State University.

Navya Immadisetty, the current president of COISA, sat down to talk with me about the organization. Immadisetty’s sophomore year, she worked to start her own club with the same mission as the council, without knowing COISA existed.

As she worked with mentors to begin her club, she ended up bumping into the already formed organization and becoming vice president and later, president. Immadisetty’s cabinet of officers features students from different cultures around the world, creating a diverse board of advisors for the council.

Immadisetty will proudly tell you that COISA is an “umbrella organization for all of the international clubs on campus.” The main focus is to support and connect the 28 official international clubs currently active at CSU. Clubs can rely on COISA to provide collaborative opportunities for all international students, as well as lean on the council for financial support when hosting events.

The organization was created to help showcase clubs, to make them accessible to students as well as to push community members to become active in learning about different cultures. As Immadisetty put it, “our goal is to encourage and educate students about cultures around the world.”

Founded in 1950, the council has reached its 67th birthday this year. In the past, COISA was well known throughout campus, it was often referred to as the ASCSU for international clubs.

Although in the last few years, it has become less widely recognized and seen as simply the brains behind the annual Unity Fair. Immadisetty is challenging this and creating as much publicity for the council as possible. She’s starting new events for the CSU community throughout the year in addition to the already established, and well loved, Unity Fair.

An important part of Immadisetty’s plan to help promote the organization is recruiting new representatives. Members help plan events and to clubs once they join online at RamLink.

Meetings are lighthearted; there is a sense of community the moment people enter the room. Immadisetty lights up the gatherings with her energy and dedication to the council, making each member feel included and important in the decision making process. Even knowing absolutely no one, it is impossible to be uncomfortable once sitting down with this organization.

Although it is technically the Council of International Student Affairs, domestic students are always welcome to become members as well. The council strives to make sure students do not feel designated to only their one culture and instead feel they are free to explore everything our different clubs around campus have to offer.

The Council of International Student Affairs has supported the diverse student body at CSU, through their events and hard working members for over 60 years. They will continue to do so as long as they have dedicated students involved.