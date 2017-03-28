Clavell earns national recognition, receives AP All-American votes

After earning first-team All-Mountain West honors, being named the 2016 conference player of the year and being selected as a member of first-team All-MW defensive team, Gian Clavell was named an Associated Press honorable mention All-American on Tuesday.

One of 36 total players to receive votes for the first, second or third teams and the only member of the Mountain West, the senior guard averaged a team-leading 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest in 27 games this season.

Clavell is the first CSU player to receive All-American recognition since Colton Iverson in 2013.

Kansas’ Frank Mason III was the top vote-getter on the AP team. The rest of the first team was made up by Josh Hart (Villanova), Caleb Swanigan (Purdue), Lonzo Ball (UCLA) and Justin Jackson (North Carolina).

Second-team selections consisted of Nigel Williams-Goss (Gonzaga), Luke Kennard (Duke), Malik Monk (Kentucky), Dillon Brooks (Oregon) and Johnathan Motley (Baylor).

Finally, the third team was made up of Josh Jackson (Kansas), Markelle Fultz (Washington), Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin) and Lauri Markkanen (Arizona).

Collegian sports reporter Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.