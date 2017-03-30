Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

BREAKING: Authorities attempting to locate wanted fugitive near Horsetooth Reservoir

Multiple law enforcement agencies are engaged in pursuit of a wanted fugitive near Horsetooth Reservoir after the suspect fled an attempted contact earlier this evening.

Around 7 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact a wanted fugitive in the Scotch Pines apartment complex near Lemay Avenue and Drake Road, according to Larimer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David Moore. 

Authorities believe the suspect to be a felon with multiple warrants out for his arrest. He is reportedly armed with a gunshot wound. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

The bomb squad arrives at the Scotch Pines apartment complex. Authorities discovered a suspicious device in the apartment of a wanted fugitive during an attempted contact March 30, 2017 (Natalie Dyer | Collegian)

After the suspect fled, authorities found a suspicious device upon searching the suspect’s apartment. The complex was evacuated and the regional bomb squad was called to the scene.

After the suspect fled, authorities attempted a canine track, but were unsuccessful. The suspect was later located in a cab, and authorities engaged in pursuit.

The civilian cab driver fled the vehicle and the suspect continued on towards Horsetooth Reservoir. The vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, and the suspect fled on foot. 

Authorities are attempting to locate the suspect in the area. Authorities are asking that the public remain inside and report any suspicious activity.

The status of the suspect and the cab driver are unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with the Collegian for updates as they become available. 

Collegian news editor Erin Douglas and editor-in-chief Julia Rentsch can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter at @csucollegian.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

