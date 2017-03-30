BREAKING: Authorities attempting to locate wanted fugitive near Horsetooth Reservoir

Multiple law enforcement agencies are engaged in pursuit of a wanted fugitive near Horsetooth Reservoir after the suspect fled an attempted contact earlier this evening.

Around 7 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact a wanted fugitive in the Scotch Pines apartment complex near Lemay Avenue and Drake Road, according to Larimer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David Moore.

Authorities believe the suspect to be a felon with multiple warrants out for his arrest. He is reportedly armed with a gunshot wound. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

After the suspect fled, authorities found a suspicious device upon searching the suspect’s apartment. The complex was evacuated and the regional bomb squad was called to the scene.

After the suspect fled, authorities attempted a canine track, but were unsuccessful. The suspect was later located in a cab, and authorities engaged in pursuit.

The civilian cab driver fled the vehicle and the suspect continued on towards Horsetooth Reservoir. The vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, and the suspect fled on foot.

Authorities are attempting to locate the suspect in the area. Authorities are asking that the public remain inside and report any suspicious activity.

The status of the suspect and the cab driver are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Collegian for updates as they become available.

