Best Coffee Joints in FoCo

Fort Collins is the mecca for coffee lovers, with an over abundance of local cafes on every corner. In fact, the entire city is practically powered by caffeine. With a population of students and families, nearly everyone is hooked on a caffeinated beverage. Luckily, there are plenty of coffee shops, each one offering a variety of specialty drinks and baked goods. Although there are many fantastic cafes around, here are a few of the most coveted:

Alley Cat Cafe

Sitting in a narrow alley, it’s easy to miss this little gem. But once you taste their chai latte and spend some time in this quirky place, you definitely won’t forget it. At first glance, it seems somewhat disheveled, with mismatched furniture and painted ceiling tiles. But this is quickly replaced with an overwhelming feeling of comfort and acceptance. The staff is friendly and positive, along with the customers, who seem to feed off of the laid back vibes. There is a towering shelf of old board games, including classics like chess and monopoly. There is also a huge selection of tea, in case you’re not into coffee. Overall, the Alley Cat Cafe is an ideal location for students, not only because it is open 24/7, but it’s also directly above Dam Good Tacos in case you’ve got the munchies.

The Wild Boar

Inside this remodeled house, you will find a quaint cafe filled with squishy couches and the sweet aroma of freshly brewed coffee. On one of Colorado’s many sunny days, you can sit outside in their tranquil garden. It’s positioned in a prime location, right across from the University Center for the Arts, where liberal arts students often congregate. It’s a perfect spot to cozy up on a couch and read that book that’s been sitting on your desk for the last 6 months.

Momo Lolo’s

With yellow walls and kitschy decorations, you almost feel like you’re visiting your grandma’s house. Music is softly played in the background while people quietly work on their computers or catch up with a friend. The menu offers a large selection of coffees and smoothies, along with other reasonably priced snacks. If you prefer a quiet and simple cafe, then Momo Lolo’s is for you.

The Bean Cycle

Situated in the heart of Old Town, this hip cafe is perfect for enjoying a poetry slam or reading one of the many books that line their walls. This surprisingly expansive shop includes a non-profit bookstore, as well as an incredible bar with all of your favorite classic caffeinated drinks. Meg Schiel, a manager of The Bean Cycle, explained that they are “a volunteer run bookstore and offer free literacy and literature events.” Not only does this place make awesome drinks and serve vegan donuts, but they also support literacy within the community!