ASCSU personal attacks bill fails, President introduces bill to change budget cap

With a vote of 0-23-6, the senate bill to regulate ad hominem attacks within the Associated Students of Colorado State University failed at Wednesday night’s senate meeting.

The bill, authored by Senators Lawrence Horowitz, Isabel Brown and Tess Holoman, proposed the bill which would create a panel comprised of one member from three branches of ASCSU and an advisor to handle cases of personal attacks and complaints within ASCSU.

The authors, who were absent Wednesday night, cited the presentation of last year’s Diversity Bill as one of the major reasons Senate Bill #4616 was created.

- Advertisement -

The senate body voted to discharge Senate Bill #4616 from the Internal Affairs Committee with a vote of 24-2-3.

Senator Isaiah Martin urged the senate body to discharge the bill from the Internal Affairs Committee because the bill has been moved from every committee within ASCSU for the two weeks prior to spring break.

“This bill has been here for almost a month,” Martin said. “Going to every committee for those two weeks that it was in there, there has not been any adjustments that say how certain things will be accomplished.”

Martin urged the senate body to vote “no” on the bill because it was too broad.

“The bill within itself is still too broad for different issues,” Martin said. “As well as the fact that there is still so many different aspects of this bill that aren’t very conducive to the overall goal for it.”

Martin noted the disagreement surrounding the bill on personal attacks since some members of ASCSU did not think it was relevant.

“There has been a lot of disagreement with this bill,” Martin said. “There has been a lot of thought that this bill doesn’t really need to be had because there are already … ways that these problems could be solved.”

Martin said that some of the dissent came from what some senators perceived to be a lack of developed processes for the bill.

Associate Senator Bayler Shubert agreed with Martin that the senate should vote “no” on the bill, also noting that it was too broad.



“While I do believe that the idea behind this bill was valiant, I do think that it’s even too broad for what the individual authors were perceiving,” Shubert said. “They even said in committees that they wrote it broad so it could be condensed down. The committees aren’t able to do that with the amount of dissonance within committee.”

While the bill regulating personal attacks within the senate did not pass, another bill was introduced Wednesday night: Vice President Mike Lensky read a bill he and President Daniela Pineda-Soracá authored that would change the budget cap for ASCSU.

The bill would account for the removal of the Transfort contract and salary increases across campus in Article III Section 302. The bill has been sent to the Internal Affairs Committee and will be voted on in the coming weeks.

Collegian reporter Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.