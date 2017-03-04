Alec Reviews Music: Dirty Heads release new E.P. ‘Dessert’

If you have been to Red Rocks, odds are you might notice that one band is almost always on the bill. For the last 11 years there has always been one band that has led the way for the in the reggae alternative music scene. That band is the Dirty Heads. They are coming off from a pretty good year that was 2016. Releasing their fifth-studio album that happened to be self-titled. Dirty Heads have had no trouble headlining shows lately and now just less than a year later we have a new E.P. from the band, “Dessert.”

The Dirty Heads have been around for the better part of 11 years now. Starting out of Huntington Beach, California we see a lot of influences on the band. From west coast rap and hip-hop to the alternative rock and reggae. It is hard to describe the band’s sound as something other than unique. The band put out their first album, “Any Port in a Storm” back in 2008. From there they would put out four more albums in four years starting in 2012. Their latest album “Dirty Heads” was for the most part pretty popular. Climbing as high as 14 on the Billboard 200. This brings us to their latest E.P. “Dessert” which the band has stated as a collection of songs they recorded when working on “Dirty Heads.”

Lets clear up some of this haze surrounding the E.P. “Dessert” is a four-track record that clocks out to be just over 14 minutes in length. There is really no other way to put it, but we all know what this E.P. is all about. There are more 4/20 references in four tracks than most people could possibly think of. This E.P. has a more focused look on the idea of freedom then really anything else, which just also happens to be the name of the lead track.

From start to finish this you are treated to the clean and refreshed sound that we received in “Dirty Heads.” This E.P. is doesn’t have anything too complex when it comes to the music, but lead track “Freedom” is probably the most exciting and energetic piece on this whole E.P. While everything else has a more chilled out and slow groove, “Freedom” is in your face from start to finish and is the main reason I keep coming back to this E.P. From the raps to the rhythm, “Dessert” has all the best parts of the Dirty Heads in one. “Can’t Sit Here” and “They Don’t Even Know” serve as a perfect soundtrack for going on a drive. Both tracks have melodies that you will be humming along with long after listening to them. The remaining track “Mana” is the only track that takes you out of the experience. In comparison it is awkward and clunky and really doesn’t carry itself to well, especially in comparison to all the other tracks on this E.P.

Should

you listen to it?: Yes!

How is this a question that you should even

consider? When it comes down to it, “Dessert” is made by the Dirty Heads. It

has everything you would expect on it and then some. I’m a little sad that

these didn’t make it on to the last record, even for some rerelease deluxe

version. Despite that though, this E.P. is what makes me miss the warm weather,

and plus it is always good to see Dirty Heads get some fresh material for their

shows.