A Palette of a Good Time

Ever have the urge to paint but you are afraid that you’re ‘not skilled enough’ or you just ‘aren’t an artist?’ Pinot’s Palette, located at Mountain Avenue and College Avenue, is the place to be to paint freely or learn how to paint while having a drink with some friends.

Pinot’s Palette is a paint and sip right here in Fort Collins that is perfect for a date night, after dinner treat, or if you just want to learn to paint. On top of all of this, they bring in local artist to teach every painting session. These artists guide you through step by step of creating your masterpiece and paint with you so you will never feel left in the dust.

Pinot’s Palette offers a wide variety of snacks and beverages, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Although customers are welcome to bring their own food and drinks, you are sure to find something that fits your craving from the paint and sip’s selection.

The studio’s manager at Pinot’s Palette expressed her love for the work she does and how the customers are her favorite part of her day.

Pinot’s Palette organizes events to engage with the community, such as Paint It Forward and Pianos About Town. Anyone is welcome to attend these events to paint and have fun with others in the community.

More than anything, Pinot’s Palette is a place full of fun, engaging people where you can drink, tap into your creative side and contribute to the community all in one place.

This sip and paint is a great place to spend an afternoon, whether you’ve lived in Fort Collins all of your life, or are just in Old Town for the night.

Whether you consider yourself an expert artist or just an amateur, you can always learn something new from experienced artist and enjoy yourself at Pinot’s Palette.

Pinot’s Palette is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Events differ every month, but a schedule can be found at: pinotspalette.com/fortcollins.