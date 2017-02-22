“You Are Welcome Here” posters share inclusive message about campus environment

Posters which read “You Are Welcome Here” popped up all over campus last week, partly in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The posters were designed by the Office of International Programs at Colorado State University as a way of conveying a kind message to the student body for Valentine’s Day.

“It was a message to get out right at this moment,” said Mike Hooker, executive director of CSU public affairs and communications.

Hooker said it is not only a message from the Office of International Programs, but a message from student affairs as a whole. The message relays what CSU is about, he said, which is hosting a safe environment where students can come and learn.

Students being welcome on campus is not a new idea or program, according to Hooker. OIP simply wanted to look at Valentine’s Day and what it represents and send a caring message to students.

International students are serviced by OIP and Hooker said it is important for those students, who come travel from another country to CSU for an education, to know they are welcome on campus.

The message is not exclusive to international students, however. Hooker said the message should be the same for all students, which is that they are welcome at CSU and that CSU supports its students.

Hooker said the posters’ messages are central to what OIP is all about. The posters felt like the right message to convey on Valentine’s Day.

OIP helps foster international activities via teaching, learning, research and engagement on campus, according to the office’s website. Their mission is accomplished through programs and services in the hopes of bringing international experiences to all on the CSU campus.

Programs throughout the semester include informational sessions on studying abroad or events such as Tea and Talk, which promotes a friendly environment in which to learn about Chinese culture.

Hooker said he is unsure if more posters will follow those from last week. However, Hooker also said there is potential for further elaboration as the idea of “You Are Welcome Here” embodies OIP’s approach to students and campus as a whole.

