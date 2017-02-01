Rocky Mountain Collegian

Ways to celebrate Black History Month in Colorado

February is the month to celebrate black folks and their important history. It is safe to say Colorado has plenty of events to attend to immerse yourself in black history.

Author Ibram X. Kendi

This assistant professor of African-American history at the University of Florida will be on campus Feb. 7 at 6 p.m in the Grey Rock Room of the Lory Student Center to discuss his book, “#STAMPED from the Beginning,” a history of racism in America.

Other campus events include a hair fashion show, films and speakers. Find the full schedule at baacc.colostate.edu.

Black History Live tour

African-American scholars will be traveling all across the state of Colorado to perform and portray black historical figures. Scholar Becky Stone will portray Harriet Tubman. Stone’s performance will show the role of one incredible woman in the freeing of hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad. The complete schedule can be found at coloradohumanities.org.

Stiles African American Heritage Center

This center teaches black history year round so you never have to wait until February to appreciate their stories and teachings. They offer guided tours, workshops and lectures. This center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

History of black firefighters exhibit

The Denver Firefighters Museum will have an exhibit showing the bravery of African- American firefighters and how they thrived in this “historically segregated profession,” according to parkersymphony.org. The exhibit will be showing through February.

“Hallowed Ground” performance

On Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. the University of Denver Black Student Alliance and the Black Actors Guild have collaborated to create a theater performance that celebrates important and cherished aspects of African-American culture. The performance will take place at the University of Denver Lindsay Auditorium.

