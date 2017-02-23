Tips & Tricks with Ulta Beauty

Beauty mavens in Fort Collins have long been relegated to Sally Beauty and the Walgreens. Skimpy selection no more — Ulta offers a sea of products in addition to a full service salon and dermatology bar.

The front portion of the store houses both affordable and higher-end makeup, hair products, and other beauty tools. Testers are available for a number of products should customers wish to self-test products, but a central beauty counter also offers tutorials.

Benefit arch expert Selinna Bellsworth offers brow shaping and tints, but is happy to share her wealth of cosmetics knowledge, too. “Always start at the tail of the brow,” Bellsworth said. “Our brows are actually darker at the tail and lighter at the front, so it helps with that natural effect.” She also uses a brow holding gel and a highlighter beneath the brow bone.

Redken-trained stylists offer cuts, color, and a host of other services in a full salon. Salon manager Teri Clark offers some tips for healthy hair. All Ulta haircuts include a chemistry treatment, which last about 4 weeks and target each client’s specific hair needs. She also emphasizes the importance of heat protectant, even when blowdrying. “I always tell my girls to oil your pan before you bake anything at 350 degrees,” Clark joked. “Usually the oil [hair protectants] are best because they give your hair a lot more moisture.”

Ulta’s Dermalogica bar serves up facials and treatments like microdermabrasion, which is a thorough exfoliation. Skincare expert, Leah Casper, explains that facials range from $10 for ten minutes to a full hour, extensive facial. “My favorite part is working with different types of skin,” Casper said. “I get a lot acnaec clients, and I’ve had acne, it’s really painful. Being able to clear them up and make them more confident in their skin is a really rewarding part of my job.” To help keep skin healthy and glowing, Bellsworth recommends Tarte and Benefit cosmetics, which are paraben, sulfate, and cruelty-free.

Ulta opened last July as one of the first stores that opened in the Foothills Mall on College.