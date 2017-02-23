This year’s biggest Oscar snubs

Later this week, the best of the best within the film industry will be honored and celebrated at the Academy Awards. It is sure to be a glamorous evening, and no doubt the stars that have been nominated deserve the recognition, but they are not the only ones. Every single year, there are a handful of people that are snubbed when it comes to the major categories, and here are some of the biggest ones this year:

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Tom Hanks (“Sully”) – Over and over again, we have seen Hanks inhabit a character to the fullest extent, and he is ofen recognized for it. This year was a bit different, however, as his turn as Captain Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger was overlooked by the Film Academy.

Michael Keaton (“The Founder”) – Another comedic-actor-turned-dramatic, Keaton stretched his wings in “Birdman” in 2015 which got him an Oscar nod, but his portrayal of McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc evidently was not good enough for a second nomination.

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Taraji P. Henson (“Hidden Figures”) – After skyrocketing to fame thanks to “Empire,” it was no surprise that Henson already had an Oscar nomination under her belt, but she deserved a second nomination for her run in “Hidden Figures.” Instead, her co-star Octavia Spencer was nominated.



Amy Adams (“Arrival”, “Nocturnal Animals”) – Adams may very well be the next Leonardo Dicaprio when it comes to winning (or in this case, being nominated for) Oscars. She has been nominated five times already, and many critics thought that “Arrival” gave her the opportunity to finally bring home some gold.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Ralph Fiennes (“A Bigger Splash”) – He can do it all: a suave hotel owner, an MI-6 agent, an evil sorcerer and now a fun loving goofball. Fiennes has proven that he has as much range as the world can offer, but this comedic role was not enough to earn him a third nomination.

Hugh Grant (“Florence Foster Jenkins”) – At this point, it is never a surprise when Meryl Streep is nominated for her work, but what about her co-stars? Grant was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the husband to the worst singer in the world, and he should have earned a nomination for an Oscar, but the Academy thought differently.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Tilda Swinton (“A Bigger Splash”) – Known for her ability to embody a character beyond what we all thought was possible, it may come as a shock that Swinton only has one Oscar. This film should have at least given her a nomination for a second.

Janelle Monae (“Hidden Figures”) – After conquering the world of music, Monae turned to film, where she proved that she can play a sassy, won’t-take-no-for-an-answer woman like no one’s business. The Academy must not have agreed, as she did not make the cut for “Hidden Figures” or “Moonlight.”

Best Picture:

“Silence” – A cast of award-nominated actors and one of the most well-revered directors in Hollywood could only bring one nomination to this film, but not for Best Picture.



“Deadpool” – This one was a long shot, but it was massively fun, not to mention one of the more successful films of the year. Unfortunately, the Academy opted to stray from comedy again.

Best Director:

Martin Scorsese (“Silence”) – As mentioned above, this film was highly neglected by the nomination committee for many categories, including Best Director. While the movie was still fantastic, perhaps this is a sign that Scorsese is losing his magic touch.



Denzel Washinton (“Fences”) – Garnering four nominations, it is no secret that “Fences” is an Academy favorite. Washington was nominated for acting in the play-turned-movie but was notably ignored for his directional efforts.

Best Music (Original Song):

Sia (“Lion”, “Zootopia”, “The Eagle Huntress”, “The Neon Demon”) – One of the music industry’s strongest songstress, Sia has proven that she can rock a ballad or a pop jam with her uniquely soulful style. Despite producing some incredible songs for several films this year, Sia was entirely and royally snubbed.

Pharrell Williams (“Hidden Figures”) – Not only was Pharrell snubbed for his score of the movie, but the songs he contributed to the soundtrack were criminally overlooked as well. However, his work was so well received it would not be a surprise to see him do it again (and hopefully get recognition for it).

While we will not be seeing any of these folks accepting awards this weekend, their hard work did not go unnoticed. It is because of them that the other nominees were able to do the incredible work they did.