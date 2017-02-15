TEDxCSU coming March 4, tickets on sale

CSU will host TEDxCSU in the Lory Student Center on March 4, and will feature CSU professors as well as students as speakers.

TEDxCSU is an annual day-long event featuring ten different speakers giving live talks, entertainment and speaker-to-audience interactions.

Technology, Entertainment, Design (TED) is a nonprofit organization that delivers talks approximately 18 minutes each by a variety of speakers. TED is devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading,” as explained on their website. The “x” in TEDx stands for an independently organized event. The goal is to bring people in local communities together in order to discuss and connect with each other.

Speakers will include Colorado State University senior Brandon Kidney and recent graduate Lauren Migliaccio, who founded the CSU Brain Injury Community (CBIC) after both having sustained multiple brain injuries themselves.

Dr. Cori Wong, an assistant to the President and the Director of the Women & Gender Collaborative at CSU, will also be a speaker at the event and focuses on issues such as gender, race and class.

The remaining speakers will range from cognitive psychologists, to wildlife conservationists, to social workers. Each talk will have its own unique topic of conversation.

Speakers include: Mark Benn, Ph.D., Anne Cleary, Ph.D., Jaelyn Coates, Jesse Elliott, David Enden, Rachel Esters, Joe von Fischer, Ph.D., Brandon Kidney & Lauren Migliaccio, Mo Wells and Cori Wong, Ph.D.

There will be three sessions with two intermissions in between. Intermissions will have free refreshments and appetizers as well as time for the audience to talk directly with some of the speakers.

“The team is beyond excited about this event and hope to get everyone else excited as well,” wrote Valentina Martinez, the Marketing Coordinator for RamEvents, in an email to the Collegian.

The event is set to take place on March 4 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre and the doors open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 with a student ID and $30 dollars for community members. Be prepared to show your ID at the event.

Tickets are being sold at the Lory Student Center Box Office as well as online at CSUTix.com.

More information about the event can be found here or on the TEDxCSU Facebook page.

Collegian reporter Jenn Yingling can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @jenn_yingling.