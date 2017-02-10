Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Super Smash Bros club at CSU attracts big crowds

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Campus Events, Culture and Community Tagged With: ,

Fierce battles are the weekly norm in the Behavioral Science Building at CSU.

Every week, the normally calm, peaceful atmosphere of the BSB is replaced with a competitively intense atmosphere for weekly Super Smash Bros tournaments.

Over 50 people from Colorado attended the weekly Super Smash Bros club in the BSB Wednes. Feb. 8.

Students from CSU and players from all over Colorado attended the tournament. From Boulder, Denver and all over Fort Collins, players gathered to compete to become the weekly champion.

Smash_1_Cjohnson_1.8.16
The Super Smash Club here at CSU holds tournaments for Melee and Smash 4 in the BSB on Wednesday afternoons

With roughly 20 game console setups to host the vast number of competitors, the tournament began at 7 p.m. with the doubles tournament, when two teams would face off. The winner of each round would advance throughout the winners bracket and those who lost would have a second chance for greatness in the losers bracket. The winner of each bracket would then face each other in the finals to decide who would be the weekly champion.

Super Smash Brothers has been a timeless Nintendo staple that has spanned since the Nintendo 64 to the Gamecube, Wii and Wii U and has remained just as popular, if not more so, since it is initial release.

To manage the number of players and the available consoles, players were broken up into doubles and singles tournaments and further divided into what Super Smash game they wished to compete in. The iconic Super Smash Melee from the Gamecube era and the newest Smash Bros on the Wii U were both available for the tournament.

Smash_2_Cjohnson_1.8.16
CSU stuidents compete against each other in weekly tournaments in the Smash Club that meets Wednesdays in the Behavorial Sciences Building.

“It’s fairly simple to get into,” said participant Alex Brown. “The tournament is a social experience as well as fun. I mainly play Melee and main as the characters, Samus, Falco and Fox.”

Brown said that he got into competitive play a month ago through his friends that hosted their own tournaments.

Players ranged in skill level and experience with some players being a part of the competition for years to those who only started playing Smash recently.

The Smash Club was started two years ago by Makoto Gamblin.

“I’ve been playing both Melee and Smash for the Wii U for all my life,” Gamblin said, “I’ve been playing competitive for over two years.”

While the club draws an estimated of 40–60 players every week, Gamblin also hosts a statewide tournament twice every semester. The last statewide tournament in late January drew and estimated 250–300 people from all over Colorado and some from out of state in Nevada and California.

Smash_3_Cjohnson_1.8.16
The CSU Smash club here at CSU holds weekly tournaments that anyone can participate in in he Behavorial Sciences Building on Wednesdays

“As a tournament organizer, it’s a thankless full-time job,” Gamblin said. “But the people and the community as well as their appreciation keeps me motivated.”

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us! Employment Application
About us
Frequently Asked Questions
Licensing Our Content