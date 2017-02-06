Super Bowl movie trailers promise another year of sequels, reboots and remakes

Besides being an opportunity to eat copious amounts of junk food and watch grown men in tights knock heads together the Super Bowl is a time where Hollywood releases a slew of trailers for upcoming blockbusters and summer movies. Here are the movies we have to look forward to this year:

“LIFE”: Perhaps the only movie advertised that isn’t a sequel or a remake, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Gosling star in this sci-fi thriller about a team of astronauts discovering life on Mars and trouble ensuing. The film looks promising and seems to be following the trend of more high quality science fiction movies being green lit.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”: Two trailers have already been released for this movie but that did not stop Marvel from releasing one more in case any of us forgot about this sequel. Looks like the gang is back and the sequel promises more laughs and action than ever before.

“Ghost in the Shell”: This US live action remake of the Japanese animated series and manga with the same name has already risen controversy due to casting primarily white actors for a movie that takes place in a futuristic Tokyo. While the visuals look stunning it is unclear whether or not this Scarlet Johansson-led vehicle will be able to properly honor the Japanese series it owes its name to.

“Logan”: This dark and gritty entry in the X-Men series is supposedly Hugh Jackman’s last movie as Wolverine. Rated R, this dystopian tale is loosely based off of the “Old Man Logan” comic line and channels a bit of Clint Eastwood’s “Unforgiven.” “Logan” appears to make good on fans’ pleas for a more brutal and bloody Wolverine movie.

“Transformers: The Last Knight”: The fifth entry in the “Transformers” series and, in an effort to do something interesting, Optimus Prime is apparently bad for no reason. That’s about it.

“The Fate of the Furious”: Seems like there was no coincidence that this was the next movie trailer that played after “Transformers”. This is the eighth entry in the “Fast and Furious” series and, in effort to do something interesting, Vin Diesel is apparently bad for no reason. However there is going to be a submarine firing missiles at cars in the North Pole so this will probably be worth seeing.

“A Cure for Wellness”: One of the only other movies advertised that is not part of a franchise, this TV spot somewhat cleverly parodied a pharmaceutical ad. Directed by Gore Verbinksi (Pirates of the Carribbean) and starring Dane DeHaan, “A Cure for Wellness” looks like an entertaining and disturbing descent into madness as long as it can shake its resemblance to Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island.”

“Baywatch”: Yet another reboot of an 80s TV show “Baywatch” seems to be going for the “21 Jump Street” effect. Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Zac Efron’s speedo-clad groin star in this picture. Time shall tell if this lives up to the legacy of Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff’s “classic” series.

So there we have it. If anyone was expecting new and original movies or series this (again) is not the year for it. However this year doesn’t look completely abysmal as science fiction is beginning to make its comeback, and rightfully so.