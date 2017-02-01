Rocky Mountain Collegian

Stabbing results in injuries, arrests Wednesday morning

Fort Collins Police responded to a stabbing at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday morning at the 3300 block of Dudley Way.

Benny Martinez said he had offered to let Keaneu “Dustin” Depe and Depe’s girlfriend stay at his home on Feb. 1, when a fight occurred. During the fight, Depe stabbed Martinez.

Martinez was later transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies, and Depe was transported to Poudre Valley Hospital for injuries during the incident.

Immediately following their release from the hospitals, both were booked into the Larimer Country Jail. Depe was arrested for second degree assault and Martinez for possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Fort Collins Police Services are asking for anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 970-221-6868

Collegian reporter Tony Villalobos May can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @TheTonyVM

