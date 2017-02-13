Spring road closures planned for roads surrounding campus

There are numerous construction projects planned in Fort Collins in the Colorado State University area this spring.

One major project will be the closing of Prospect Road for one block on either side of College Avenue for renovations.

Prospect Road will close between College Avenue and Remington Street on Monday, Feb. 13 for the first construction phase for the underpass.

The block of Prospect Road between College Avenue and Remington Street will be closed eastbound through March 17 and will be closed westbound through April 16.

The intersection of Prospect Road and Remington Street will be closed from Feb. 13 to March 10.

From March 19 to April 16 the westbound block of Prospect Road between College Avenue and the railroad will be closed for construction while eastbound traffic will remain open.

Along with renovations of the road there will be various infrastructure upgrades to the blocks. These will include improvements to the signals and signal system and improvements to the underground sewer and storm system.

In all the construction planned for Prospect will add up to nearly $4 million. Of the total cost $3.2 million of that will come from City Engineering Contributions and $0.75 million will come from City Utilities Contributions.

The Prospect renovations are slated to finish up in July 2017.

There are four other construction projects planned for Spring 2017 and all four will directly impact the CSU campus.

Currently Lake Street is closed along the construction site for the new stadium but it will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Two blocks of Lake Street on campus will be closed for a second time in July for maintenance and other improvements. The exact dates have not yet been finalized.

Shields Street will close at West Elizabeth for three weeks from Feb. 25 to March 19 for construction of an underpass that will tunnel below Shields. There has been construction in the area for weeks but this is planned to be the first and only full closure of the intersection and surrounding areas.

Even after Shields opens again there will be construction in the Campus West shops parking lot and lanes will be closed sporadically through the end of construction in August.

There will also be a full closure of Pitkin Street on campus for repaving. The closure dates have not been announced yet but the renovation is expected to begin in mid-March.

