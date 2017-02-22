Spring break or bust: places to go

While I cannot guarantee that a road trip to one of these majestic places will beat an experience abroad—because no one should pass up that opportunity—I can guarantee that with the right friends and some killer music these destinations will surely give you a spring break to remember.

Check out these places and start planning:

Experience Utah and everything its parks have to offer:

Distance from Fort Collins: 6 hours to Moab and Arches, which are the closest Utah parks.

Recommended road trip song: “Step Out” by Jose Gonzalez

Utah may not seem like it has much to offer for a spring break getaway. However, it is filled with breathtaking national parks just waiting to be explored. Moab, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Zion and others are all within hours from one another, so spend a day or two adventuring around each one, then jump in the car and onto the next. Start planning your route now and make a couple of different playlists for the road.

Website: https://www.nps.gov/state/ut/index.htm

The stereotypical college spring break: Lake Havasu, Arizona

Distance from Fort Collins: 14 hours

Recommended road trip song: “Falling” by Iration

Lake Havasu is more of a typical spring break location and is well known for it. If you want to spend the week in a bathing suit partying, then this is the place for you. They expect hundreds of spring breakers each year and prepare for it by offering hotel deals, rental boats and nightlife activities, among many more amenities to draw students in. Their deals are actually pretty reasonable, one being a five-night stay between $45 and $50 a night. So if you love lakes and crowds check out their website; it is not too late to book a hotel.

Website: http://www.golakehavasu.com/about-us/spring_break.aspx

Check out the Great Sand Dunes, Colorado

Distance from Fort Collins: four and a half hours

Recommended road trip song: “Hold Back the River” by James Bay

We all live in Colorado and many of us still have never been to the Sand Dunes, so with all that extra time over break you might as well check them out. Slide down the dunes on boards and sleds that you can rent in the nearby town. Camping is available, but much of it is closed for the winter months so I would recommend booking a hotel for a night or driving home after your day at dunes.

Website: https://www.nps.gov/Grsa/index.htm

Spend a night in Las Vegas, Nevada

Distance from Fort Collins: 11 and a half hours

Recommended road trip song: “Good Times Roll” by Griz

This may not be the cheapest option, but one night here might be just what you need. Grab your closest friends who are 21+ and go crazy. You may even make more money than you spend. Whether you are hanging out by the pool, gambling in the casinos or walking the strip you will make some memories you will not forget. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right?

Website: http://www.lasvegas.com/

Spend a couple days secluded in the mountains

Distance from Fort Collins: a couple hours, however far you want

Recommended road trip song: “Equestrian” by U.S. Royalty

Like Colorado too much to leave it? For more of a relaxing spring break why not spend the week in an Airbnb in the mountains with your closest friends. You can drink, you can play games or you can just hang out, which is sometimes the best thing to do. Airbnb is great at having an array of pricing options, so check it out and start planning before all the cool places are taken. As an added bonus most mountain cabins come with hot tubs so it is a win-win situation.

Website: https://www.airbnb.com/