Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Spiciest food in Fort Collins

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Food and Dining Tagged With: , , , ,

Gimmick, gauntlet or just a good way to clear your sinuses? I just like when it feels like my face is melting.

A taste for spicy food is said to be derived from genetics to self-conditioning, or even masochism. Whatever your reason for eating it, Fort Collins has a few restaurants where you can count on if you want to really feel the burn.

This is not a comprehensive list of restaurants with the spiciest food in town, but a guide that highlights some of the more interesting places to get it.

Music City Hot Chicken

Music City Hot Chicken located on 111 W. Prospect Road serves  food based on customers’ HEAT level. Photo by Kaitlyn Ancell | Collegian

“Oh-my-fucking-hot,” were the first words out of my mouth.

After taking a bite out of a chicken sandwich seasoned what the restaurant calls “white hot” sauce, a cayenne-based heat began to bloom in my mouth.

Music City Hot Chicken located on 111 W. Prospect Road serves food based on customers’ HEAT level. Photo by Kaitlyn Ancell | Collegian

Several dips of ranch are a necessary relief for the lingering burn, but the tender, crispy fried chicken is well worth the pain.

The sandwich comes on a big toasted bun with special house-made sauce, slaw, pickles and a piece of chicken coated with your choice of hot sauce.

Heat levels range from “Southern,” with no heat, to what the restaurant calls “flammable solid,” which tends to be an agonizing experience for most.

A sign in the restroom warns patrons to wash their hands before and after use, implying a painful story of a customer with incendiary sauce left on their hands after eating.

Having opened in April 2016 at 111 W. Prospect Road, the restaurant is owned and operated by Colorado State Uuniversity grads Jordan and Sam Graf. It offers sandwiches, wings, chicken fingers and more.

Music City Hot Chicken located on 111 W. Prospect Road serves up food based on customers’ HEAT level. Photo by Kaitlyn Ancell | Collegian

Hot chicken is a regional specialty said to have originated in Nashville, Tennessee, the “Music City.” The Graf brothers have put their own spin on the style, serving it in an atmosphere emphasizing craft beer with a punk-rock vibe.

 

Pho Duy

 

Have you ever cried into your soup? And no, not because you were eating a sad bowl of instant ramen.

Pho Duy offers its rendition of a traditional Vietnamese street food called pho: a big, steaming-hot bowl of rice noodles and a variety of beef cuts served in a broth with rich depth of flavor.

Pho at Pho Duy
Pho at Pho Duy Photo credit: Max Sundberg

 

The dish is served with a side of bean sprouts, lime wedges, fresh basil and jalapeños, with sriracha and hoisin sauce at each table.

Tucked away in a lot near the cinema at the intersection of Drake and Shields, this unassuming restaurant allows the diner to personally customize their spice level.

As served, the soup is mild, herbal and beefy. When the jalapeños are added, the dish begins to slowly take on a more sinister nature.

Pho, a traditional spicy Vietnamese dish, can be enjoyed at the restaurant Pho-Duy located at 902 W. Drake Road. Photo by Kaitlyn Ancell | Collegian

The hot broth begins to steep the jalapeños, causing their spice to infuse with the soup’s potency. Coupled with a little sriracha, it makes for a very spicy soup. In fact, I had to remove a few of the jalapeños, fearing an even more forceful assault on my sinuses as I began to tear up.

The soup originated in the early 20th century in Northern Vietnam and was popularized in the West by refugees after the Vietnam War.

Pho Duy, at 902 W. Drake Road, has been open since 2002, serving pho in a casual atmosphere at a very reasonable price—under $10 per bowl.

Pho-Duy, located at 902 W. Drake Road, allows customers to spice up their pho dish according to their liking. Photo by Kaitlyn Ancell | Collegian

Star of India

 

Star of India located at 2900 W. Harvard St. prides their authentic Indian food with their logo, “Where spicy does not mean hot, simply delicious!” Photo by Kaitlyn Ancell | Collegian

For those who crave a face-melting, tongue-slashing heat, Star of India likely serves the spiciest food in town.

The chicken tikka masala at Star of India is a dish of roasted chicken in a creamy tomato curry with herbs and spices. All entrees are served with a side of basmati rice.

Masala is likely the most familiar Indian food to Western diners, and it is even the national dish of England.

But this restaurant allows diners to put their own spin on the food it serves. It offers sauces to be added to any dish that fall on a heat scale of one to 20, the hottest being a house-made ghost pepper sauce.

According to the Jacob Laxen of the Coloradoan, “the ghost pepper sauce is ordered only once in about every 100 customers. But when it is, the staff has to make sure to soak the dirty dishes in cold water before sending them through the dishwasher.”

The restaurant, at 2900 Harvard St., has been offering traditional Indian food since 1977, including classics like tandoori, biryani and curry. With a cozy atmosphere and attentive service, Star of India is a comfortable place to let loose and singe your taste buds.

A full vegetarian menu is also available, giving those who do not eat meat a chance to sample the heat as well.

Collegian reporter Max Sundberg can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @jmaxsun.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us! Employment Application
About us
Frequently Asked Questions
Licensing Our Content