Shields Street to close for three weeks due to construction

Shields Street will close south of Elizabeth Street on Saturday for construction of the bicycle and pedestrian underpass.

Shields Street between Elizabeth and University will be closed around 5 a.m. Feb. 25 with plans to reopen March 19 when Colorado State University’s spring break ends.

According to Fort Collins Police, the Elizabeth and Shields intersection and Moby parking lot will remain open. Local residential and business access will also remain open. Fort Collins Police recommend Mulberry Street or Prospect Road to Taft Hill Road or College Avenue as detour routes during the three-week closure.

The underpass, which is being constructed by the City of Fort Collins and CSU, is scheduled for completion in August 2017. The underpass is nearing the end of its phase two, which requires Shields Street to be fully closed south of the intersection.

Though Shields Street has been under construction for weeks, the closure for the underpass is expected to be the first and only full closure for the intersection and its surrounding areas.

The closure of Shields Street is one of numerous spring construction projects planned for Fort Collins.

Construction in the Campus West shops parking lot and lanes will close occasionally through the end of construction in August after Shields Steet reopens.

A section of Prospect Road between College Avenue and Remington Street will be closed eastbound until March 17 and will be closed westbound until April 16. From Feb. 13 to March 10, the intersection of Prospect Road and Remington Street will be closed.

The westbound block of Prospect Road between College Avenue and the railroad will be closed for construction from March 19 to April 16. Eastbound traffic will remain open during these dates.

Renovations for Prospect Road are expected to be completed in July 2017.

Other construction projects planned for Spring 2017 will directly impact the CSU campus.

Two blocks of Lake Street, which were recently closed along the construction site for the new stadium, will close in July a second time for maintenance and other improvements. Exact dates for the closure have not been announced.

Pitkin Street on campus will also close for repaving. Closure dates have not been announced but is anticipated for mid-March.

