Seriously: North Dakota vs. South Dakota

This election cycle marked the debut of both North Dakota and South Dakota in national news, North Dakota for stealing land from its Native American population and South Dakota for declaring a state of emergency to deal with the crisis of voter-approved ethics regulations. Both places are pretty messed up right now, but which state is the crappiest to live in? Here’s how they stack up:

North Dakota South Dakota Climate Cold and shitty Slightly less cold and shitty Shape Elongated square Definitely not a rectangle Main Geographical Feature Oil fields? A mountain with faces on it Demographics Mayonnaise Sour cream State Motto “At least we’re not Wyoming” “At least we’re not Wyoming” Native Americans? Not if we can help it Some North? Yes No South? No Yes Politics Republican Very Republican Likes government accountability No NO Even remotely cool? No No





Disclaimer: Seriously is a satire blog, which may or may not use real names, often in semi-real or mostly fictitious ways. All articles from Seriously are creations of fiction, and presumably fake publications. Any resemblance to the truth is purely coincidental, except for all references to politicians and/or celebrities, in which case they are fictitious events based on real people. Photos used do not have any connection to the story and are used within the rights of free reuse, as well as cited to the best of our ability. Seriously is intended for a mature, sophisticated, and discerning audience.