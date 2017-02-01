Second CSU student trapped abroad by executive order identified as Iraqi Ph.D. candidate

Saddam Waheed, a doctoral candidate studying civil and environmental engineering at Colorado State University, describes hearing news of the travel ban to the U.S. as “a bullet to the heart.”

In an email to the Collegian, Waheed, an international student from Baghdad, Iraq, described how coming to study in the U.S. on a scholarship affected his life.

He said that earning a Ph.D. from an American university is a dream of many around the world.

After being away from home for two years, Waheed planned a trip back to Baghdad for January 2017 to see his family.

“I saw my house gate; I could not believe that this was real,” Waheed wrote. “I knocked the door and my father opened it… and my mother as well. They both did not know that I was going to come. It was an incredible moment… we all cried.”

He was scheduled to interview for his return visa on Jan. 30., but received news of the order Friday evening.

“There was one of the worst ever news that I have ever heard, all Iraqis are banned to enter US due to the executive order the president Trump … it was like bullet in my heart,” Waheed wrote. “I did not believe what I was reading … I lost my control for my body and started crying for hours.

“My parents got so sad where I was trying to make them happy and proud of me. I hoped that I got died instead of this new. I felt that all my work, studying and all efforts I did perusing my degree are in vain! Since that day, all my days become like dark days. I am not regretting coming back home, but I hope that this issue will be solved soon and my wife and I will be able to come back to the us again,” he wrote.

He said he was grateful for the help he has received from his contacts at CSU.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Collegian for updates.

Collegian Editor-in-Chief Julia Rentsch can be reached at editor@collegian.com or on Twitter at @julia_rentsch.