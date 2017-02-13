PHOTOS: Valentine’s Day Couples

Relationships come in many shapes and sizes. Collegian photographer, Davis Bonner, went around campus to find students and the things they love, whether that be another person or something else entirely.
The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.
By Davis Bonner Leave a Comment Filed Under: Photo Stories
Relationships come in many shapes and sizes. Collegian photographer, Davis Bonner, went around campus to find students and the things they love, whether that be another person or something else entirely.
My name is Davis Bonner and I currently work and study as a photojournalist with the hopes of making it my career. If you have any question or are interested in my work, please contact me at: davisbonner05@gmail.com
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado