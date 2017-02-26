Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Photo Story: Little Shop of Physics presents open house

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture, Fort Collins Life

The Little Shop of Physics, Colorado State University’s mobile science museum, hosted an open house at the LSC Saturday. Throughout the day, thousands of kids played with the Little Shop’s over 300 demonstrations. Between the many themed rooms of science experiments, visitors could brew liquid nitrogen ice cream or shoot massive smoke rings.

IMG_9613.jpg
Rulon Brewer experiments with one of the stations in the twilight room during the Little Shop of Physics' open house Saturday. Photo credit: Brooke Buchan

Rulon Brewer experiments with the properties of magnetism at one of the experiments in the twilight room.

IMG_9663.jpg
Donovan, Derrick, and Anna Dumas listen as Denny Heyrman, a member of the Little Shop of Physics, explains the concept behind a solar eclipse. Photo credit: Brooke Buchan

Donovan, Derrick, and Anna Dumas listen as Denny Heyrman, a member of the Little Shop of Physics, explains the concept behind a solar eclipse.

IMG_9603.jpg
The Little Shop of Physics' open house took place in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Saturday and featured three different rooms with varying levels of light exposure. Photo credit: Brooke Buchan
IMG_9589.jpg
Youngster Isaac Mckinley enjoys the wonders of the Little Shop of Physics on Saturday as his dad Jonas looks on. Photo credit: Brooke Buchan

Isaac Mckinley enjoys the wonders of the Little Shop of Physics on Saturday as his dad Jonas looks on.

IMG_9600.jpg
The "Mystery Math" station flips the polarization sheet inside a solar powered calculator so that numbers are not visible until viewed through polarized lenses. Photo credit: Brooke Buchan

The “Mystery Math” station flips the polarization sheet inside a solar powered calculator so that numbers are not visible until viewed through polarized lenses.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit corporate.collegian.com for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us! Employment Application
About us
Frequently Asked Questions
Licensing Our Content