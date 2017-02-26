Photo Story: Little Shop of Physics presents open house

The Little Shop of Physics, Colorado State University’s mobile science museum, hosted an open house at the LSC Saturday. Throughout the day, thousands of kids played with the Little Shop’s over 300 demonstrations. Between the many themed rooms of science experiments, visitors could brew liquid nitrogen ice cream or shoot massive smoke rings.

Rulon Brewer experiments with the properties of magnetism at one of the experiments in the twilight room.

Donovan, Derrick, and Anna Dumas listen as Denny Heyrman, a member of the Little Shop of Physics, explains the concept behind a solar eclipse.

Isaac Mckinley enjoys the wonders of the Little Shop of Physics on Saturday as his dad Jonas looks on.

The “Mystery Math” station flips the polarization sheet inside a solar powered calculator so that numbers are not visible until viewed through polarized lenses.