One killed, four injured in car collision on Highway 287 due to heavy ice

A fatal crash occurred on U.S. Highway 287 near County Road 72 Wednesday night due to the treacherous conditions on the road, according to a report in the Coloradoan.

The crash shut down both sides of Highway 287 at 5:39 p.m., about a half an hour after Fort Collins Police Services issued an accident alert.

The alert was issued due to the amounts of ice that were accumulating across Northern Colorado Wednesday night.

Along with the fatality, four others were transported to the hospital from the site of the crash.

Due to the icy conditions that were the cause of the crash, Poudre Fire Authority had difficulty getting to the site.

According to the Coloradoan’s police scanner information, there were multiple incidents along Highway 287 and several along Interstate 25 near Wellington.

The National Weather Service has put Fort Collins under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

