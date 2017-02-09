One Billion Rising march in Denver to raise awareness of violence against women

One Billion Rising March in Denver will take place Feb. 11 and seeks to bring awareness to violence against women and promote change.

The march will take place at Denver Pavilions/16th Street Area from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. It will focus on ending the exploitation of women by recognizing indigenous women.

Beginning with a drum circle, the march will lead into a flash mob in the Denver Pavilion. There will be a march to the Denver Civic Center where a rally will ensue with guest speakers.

Those who intend to speak include Erin Anderson of Communitas Movement, LLC, Molly Ryan-Kills Enemy, Pasha Ripley, LadySpeech Sankofa, Eutimia Cruz Montoya and Lyla June, according to the Facebook event page.

This will be the fifth march, and it will focus on one women in particular, Red Fawn Fallis. She is a political prisoner held in North Dakota and a community leader within the Oglala Lakota Sioux, according to the Facebook event.

The annual march, which occurs every February across the world, brings light to female survivors of violence. The “one billion” stems from the statistic that one in three women across the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime.

Participants dance and express joy in order to demonstrate their ability to overcome the violence as well as spread a new form of consciousness to the subject, according to the webpage.

There will also be non-profit organizations at the event who support ending violence against women.

Those who wish to learn more about violence against women step into Colorado State University’s Women Gender Advocacy Center. The center helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, stalking, child abuse and sexual harassment by providing aide and educational resources.

